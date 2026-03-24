Seasoned Entrepreneur Opens New Pet Supplies Plus Location in Columbus Serving Local Pets with Products & Services

Best Prices. Best Selection. Best Service. Guaranteed at New Pet Supplies Plus Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus has opened a new location on January 30 at 4830 Sawmill Rd in the Carriage Place shopping center, offering pet parents a convenient shopping experience with a wide selection of pet products at the best price guaranteed.

Known for its friendly staff and helpful customer service, Pet Supplies Plus offers natural pet foods and products for dogs, cats, reptiles, birds, fish and small animals. The 8,000-square-foot store also features a full- service grooming salon, self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team and carry-out service, where team members assist neighbors by bringing heavy items to their vehicles. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy at Pet Supplies Plus in Columbus.

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all its new "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customers). The new store is owned by local entrepreneur Thakur Dangal, a Nepal native with 15 years of retail experience. Thakur began his career at 7-Eleven at age 21 and has since operated several convenience stores and gas stations. A longtime pet enthusiast, he saw an opportunity to combine his passion for pets with a proven franchise model in a high-traffic, community-focused location.

As a community partner, Dangal, will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, pet food and product drives.

"Bringing Pet Supplies Plus to this community is a milestone in my journey as a business owner," said Dangal. "I'm proud to expand into the pet industry and build a space where convenience, quality, and community come together."

By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Pet Supplies Plus at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms & Privacy: https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/sms-terms-and-conditions.

Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text "columbus" to 34653, or visit qkly.co/psp/columbusgiveaway.

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus Columbus offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Columbus, call (614) 659-7677, or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Anna Florek, Fishman Public Relations, (815) 708-2166 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus