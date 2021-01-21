Pet Supplies Plus Ranked No. 21 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized on the franchise industry's most-reputable and competitive annual ranking, Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet retailer in North America with over 500 stores in 35 states, ranked 21st on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 list.

The pet retailer known for its neighborhood friendliness and "Minus the hassle" shopping experience, jumped 29 spots compared to last year's ranking and was named No. 1 in the "Pet Store" category for the seventh-consecutive year.

The 42nd-annual Franchise 500 ranking was calculated with a proprietary formula built to evaluate franchises using five key factors: growth and size; brand strength; costs and fees; franchise support; and financial strength and stability.

The growth of Pet Supplies Plus only supports the brand's reputation as a recession-resilient franchise opportunity. In fact, the franchise is expected to open 100 new stores this year, which includes rebranding nearly 40 previously-operated Pet Valu stores across seven states. The real estate transaction alone increased the brand's paw print by 10 percent.

In addition, the retailer with 30-plus years of industry expertise, omni-channel shopping and turnkey processes signed 87 franchise agreements in 2020. The recently-signed deals include former independent pet store owners who joined for the support and systems that come along with an established national brand. It also included existing restaurant owners who expanded their business portfolio with a compatible add-on business and notable AUV.

"The pet industry is strong, and when that is paired with a historically-successful franchise system well known for its unwavering support to its owners, it's inevitable our strength and stability would be recognized and attract entrepreneurs," said CEO Chris Rowland. "The signings were all investors eager to join or expand their existing presence with our pet-loving, passionate brand."

Pet Supplies Plus has remained one the fastest-growing pet retailers because the company's tagline, Minus the hassle, extends to the franchise owners as well. This entails taking care of all the back-office duties, including IT support, reliable data, merchandising, marketing, supply chain, promotions, pricing and managing their social media.

"We're evidence that local retail works when it is powered by a passion-driven franchisee and backed by a large organization designed to provide top-of-the-line processes and services built both for our locally-owned stores and corporate locations," said Rowland. "We want the owners bringing the in-store, delivery and curbside experience alive and running it smoothly for the neighbor's convenience and all their individual pet needs."

