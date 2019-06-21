Pet Supplies Plus Signs 22 Franchise Agreements in Early 2019, Will Result in 46 New Stores

LIVONIA, Mich., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet retailer known for its 'Minus the hassle,' brick-and-mortar customer experience, welcomed 46 new franchise store deals in the first half of 2019.

Twenty-two new agreements represent the 46 locations and Pet Supplies Plus has attracted franchisees from varying backgrounds: former corporate positions, military veterans, entrepreneurs, and even an independent pet store owner who is converting to become a Pet Supplies Plus owner. To further validate the strength of the brand, four franchise brokers, who are most familiar with quality franchise opportunities, have signed on to open their own Pet Supplies Plus stores.

The newly signed stores will be developed across Texas, Florida, California, Michigan, Kentucky and New Hampshire.

Pet Supplies Plus is attracting franchisees from all walks of life because they see that the convenience model and neighbor-centric company culture is validated through the brands strength in 460 locations. With a passion for pets and a fun environment, people want to own and operate a Pet Supplies Plus because it's a career that doesn't feel like work. Franchisees join Pet Supplies Plus to gain best in class corporate support, benefit from the impressive AUV average and be a part of the pet industry that reportedly has year over year growth even during periods of economic decline, according to The American Pet Products Association.

"We consistently add 30 stores a year, in part because franchise candidates know our tagline, 'Minus the hassle,' also refers to our franchise opportunity," said Pet Supplies Plus Chief Executive Officer Chris Rowland. "We 'minus the hassle' out of business ownership and handle the back-office duties like merchandising, marketing, supply chain, promotions, pricing and managing social media allowing our franchisees to focus on what they love to do - engaging with neighbors (a term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customers) and building strong store teams."

Steve Murphy currently owns Pet N' More in Palm Harbor, Fla., and is the second independent business owner to convert his successful pet store into a Pet Supplies Plus. Knowing the ins and outs of the pet retail world, including its challenges with competitive pricing and the pressures of e-commerce, he and his wife Raffaela realized how the extensive support provided by the established franchise would take their business to the next level. The Murphys follow Bill and Sharon Hannon, who converted their 10-year old independent pet store into a Pet Supplies Plus in Pen Argyl, Pa. in 2017, and increased year-over-year sales by 23 percent.

As a franchise broker and one of Pet Supplies Plus's newest franchisees, Michelle Lambert knows a thing or two when it comes to franchise opportunities; on a daily basis she researches countless franchise concepts and recognizes strong franchise opportunities. Michelle is especially excited to be a part of the Pet Supplies Plus pack because it allows her to be an even greater advocate for causes in which she is actively involved, like Leader Dogs for the Blind.

"The franchise broker community has shown interest and made personal investments in our brand, and that speaks volumes to the credibility of the Pet Supplies Plus franchise offer, corporate support provided and systems we've set in place to ensure success in the pet retail industry," said Rowland.

Additionally, six existing franchisees signed franchise agreements further investing in the trusted brand. These six current franchise agreements account for 22 of the new store deals, with one franchise group committed to adding 15 more locations.

Earlier this year, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 1 in the pet store category on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fifth straight year and No. 46 overall. With 460 stores open in 33 states, PSP is on track to surpass its goal of adding at least 50 stores by year end.

Those interested in learning more about Pet Supplies Plus can speak with the franchise development team to start the process. To find success as a pet store owner, please call 734.793.6656 or visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.

ABOUT PET SUPPLIES PLUS

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With over 460 locations in 33 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services. Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., PSP ranked No. 46 in Entrepreneur magazine's 40th Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size.

