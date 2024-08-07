Pet Valu Selects commercetools for its Digital Commerce Transformation

Canadian specialty pet retailer modernizes digital platform with the help of composable commerce leader

MUNICH, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a global commerce company and a market leader in composable commerce, today announced Pet Valu, a leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, as a customer. With the help of commercetools, as well as Google Cloud and Deloitte, Pet Valu prioritized its digital commerce transformation to meet increased demand and continue growth. The modernized commerce platform is expected to enhance Pet Valu's digital performance, while enabling the company to scale its business to support omnichannel aspirations, reflect industry best practices and unlock modern technology capabilities.

"As an omnichannel leader in the Canadian pet industry, our most loyal customers want exceptional experiences in-store and online. To support this position, we embarked on a technical transformation that would enable us to create dynamic, omnichannel experiences quickly and at scale," said Tanbir Grover, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Pet Valu. "commercetools on Google Cloud gives us the performance, flexibility, and scalability needed to capture a greater share of the Canadian pet retail market. This digital transformation marks a significant milestone in enhancing our online presence and operational efficiency as we strive to create best-in-class experiences for our customers."

By teaming up with Google Cloud and implementing commercetools through Google Cloud Marketplace, Pet Valu was able to modernize its digital architecture in just under a year, unlocking the ability to build scalable solutions, increase speed to market for features and functions, improve site experience and engagement, and increasing the opportunity for personalization for devoted pet lovers nation-wide. This new platform will help Pet Valu achieve omnichannel growth and scale targets across all of the Pet Valu banners.

"The trust and confidence Pet Valu has placed in commercetools as their preferred solution is a testament to the impact of composable commerce and underscores the importance of enterprises investing in modern technology to meet both customer and market demands," said Bruno Teuber, Chief Revenue Officer at commercetools.

Pet Valu's digital transformation journey has been a collaborative effort with exceptional providers and system integrators. commercetools' composable commerce solution has instilled trust and confidence, highlighting the critical role of microservice architecture & design in a modern composable technology stack that helps meet market demands. Google Cloud has provided a scalable, flexible, and secure cloud infrastructure for Pet Valu's omnichannel growth, establishing a solid foundation for future expansion. Deloitte's assistance in delivering and enabling this experience for Pet Valu has streamlined their ability to hit the ground running. Together, these organizations have modernized the Pet Valu commerce platform, enhancing every aspect of the devoted pet lover's experience.

"We're proud to work with Pet Valu and support them in their best-in-class omnichannel transformation," said Emmanuel Pacheco, Head of Sales, Central Acquisitions, Google Cloud Canada. "Google Cloud's infrastructure will give them the technology foundation to help enable Pet Valu's future growth."

"We assembled the right team with the right experience to bring Pet Valu's vision to life in an accelerated timeline without compromising on quality," said Ashish Bhambhani, Deloitte Commerce Lead Partner. "The modernized commerce platform is expected to streamline Pet Valu's commerce with improved features across product, pricing, checkout, and overall experience."

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 9,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ( TSX: PET ).To learn more, please visit: https://www.petvalu.ca.

