Petauri™ Acquires FORCE Communications

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform extends presence into scientific communications with the completion of its second acquisition.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced its acquisition of FORCE Communications and its 3 independent companies, DRIVE, MOMENTUM, and PROPEL, which bring science to life on behalf of clients and their medical innovations.

Founded in 2001 by Jay Greenzweig, RPh, FORCE Communications provides pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device clients with customized medical communication and engagement solutions. FORCE develops innovative programs that integrate scientific information with market insights and adult learning principles to educate healthcare providers. FORCE's approach combines strategic expertise, complex scientific storytelling, innovative delivery, and a deep understanding of personalized healthcare provider communications, enabling it to enhance the ability of HCPs to make informed treatment decisions, ultimately improving patient lives.

"During this era of unprecedented innovation, the need to effectively translate scientific discoveries into clinical benefit has never been greater," said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri. "FORCE's expertise lies in this sweet spot — synergizing clinical data and insights — resulting in engaging, compelling, and behavior-changing results. They have been at the forefront of this work for over 20 years and we're thrilled to welcome this team of passionate and experienced professionals to Petauri."

"Everyone at FORCE is very excited to be part of the Petauri platform. We have already begun collaborating with teams across the company, experiencing firsthand the kinds of synergies that are making Petauri a powerhouse in the industry," said Tiffany Shaw, COO at FORCE. "I am honored that Jay has passed the baton to me and the leadership team here. With all of the new capabilities, talent, and expertise, we're extremely enthusiastic about the expanded benefits we can offer our clients, immediately and in the future."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances, and seamlessly supports these clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a long-standing private equity firm focused on the North America middle market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: media and communications, industrials, services, and consumer. The firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation, in partnership with management, to build franchises of lasting value. Over the past 35+ years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 300 add-on acquisitions, representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com

Media Contact:
Greg Pitkoff
Glue Advertising and Public Relations
[email protected]
718-404-9277

