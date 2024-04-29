Petauri™ Announces 2 Key Hires at Petauri Advisors

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform continues to expand leadership team with highly experienced market access executives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri Advisors, a strategic life sciences consulting business unit of Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today that it has added to its executive ranks 2 experienced leaders who bring extensive market access experience and expertise comprising implementation of Medicare Part D, the Affordable Care Act, and brand marketing.

Newly appointed Vice President, Gina Valerio, brings extensive experience in market access strategy and brand marketing across various facets and channels within the healthcare industry. With over 20 years in the field, she has honed her expertise in launching and marketing pharmaceuticals and life sciences technologies to diverse customer segments.

Petauri Advisors has added Gina Valerio and Joe Honcz to its ranks as VP and SVP, respectively. Post this

Given her deep expertise in market access and brand marketing strategy, along with her profound understanding of the evolving healthcare landscape, Gina will be a highly valued partner to Petauri Advisors clients navigating today's market access challenges.

Before joining Petauri, Gina provided strategic market access consultative services to various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies in the San Diego area. She has held positions of increasing responsibility with Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Cadence Pharmaceuticals, Genoptix (a Novartis medical laboratory), and Santarus Pharmaceuticals.

"Throughout my career, I have honed my expertise in market access strategy and marketing within the healthcare industry to successfully launch and market pharmaceuticals and life sciences technologies to diverse customer segments, playing a pivotal role in the introduction of several groundbreaking drugs, many of which were first-in-class," said Gina. "I'm excited to join the team at Petauri Advisors, and I look forward to partnering with clients navigating today's market to help them find solutions to their access challenges."

Newly appointed Senior Vice President, Joe Honcz, RPh, MBA, is a distinguished expert in managed care and market access, with a robust 25-year career that spans significant sectors of the healthcare industry. Early in his career, Joe played a pivotal role in leading teams for the launch of Medicare Part D and, subsequently, contributed to the execution of the Affordable Care Act.

Recognized as a "pharmacy futurist," Joe is highly esteemed for his exceptional ability to anticipate industry trends. In his role at Petauri Health, Joe will play a key part in shaping market access strategies and supporting the emerging pharmaceutical and health tech industries served by the business unit.

Joe's extensive background is complemented by diverse roles at Pfizer, Walgreens, and CVS. He holds a BS in pharmacy and an MBA with a concentration in marketing from the University of Connecticut, underscoring his deep roots and commitment to the field. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), where he is passionate about mentoring and coaching the next generation of healthcare professionals.

"As a 'recovering payer,' I've had the opportunity to help numerous biopharmaceutical clients optimize access and reimbursement. At Petauri Advisors I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to shape innovative strategies for our clients," said Joe. "I'm passionate about empowering clients to navigate complex market access and healthcare dynamics, and I look forward to contributing to the strategic growth of Petauri while continuing to mentor and coach the next generation of healthcare professionals."

"With their proven track record across the continuum of managed care, Gina and Joe bring valuable and diverse experience to Petauri Advisors," said Steve O'Malley, President, Petauri Advisors. "Their unique perspectives will undoubtedly enrich our team and contribute to our ability to meet the varied needs of our clients."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by Petauri CEO, Dan Renick, in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group––Powered by Petauri™, and FORCE Communications––Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in the platform from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com

Media Contact:

Greg Pitkoff

Glue Advertising and Public Relations

[email protected]

718-404-9277

SOURCE Petauri