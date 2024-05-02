Petauri™ Further Expands with Accomplished Evidence and Strategy Executives

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform announces the addition of accomplished executives devoted exclusively to innovative approaches to evidence generation and strategy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today the addition of Nicole Lodowski and Bob Nordyke to lead a team dedicated to evidence generation and value strategy across the product lifecycle, from early pipeline evidence planning through post-launch evidence generation.

Amid escalating challenges in the biopharmaceutical industry, the demand for and complexity of evidence to support access to essential therapies continue to rise. In response to this critical need, Petauri is excited to announce the addition of Nicole Lodowski and Bob Nordyke, who will lead a best-in-class health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) consultancy team, leveraging vast experience across the US and global markets. With an innovative and strategy-forward approach, they will partner with top biopharmaceutical companies to transcend traditional boundaries in evidence generation and drive meaningful patient access and impact. Key offerings include evidence strategy and planning, real-world evidence (RWE) generation and analysis, modeling, simulation, and evidence synthesis.

Nicole Lodowski, Managing Director, brings nearly 15 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including roles spanning manufacturing and strategic consultancy organizations. Her leadership in building and developing US-based market access and HEOR teams within global consulting organizations has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of evidence-generation strategy, globally, across diverse functions and stakeholders. Nicole's partnership with a wide range of senior biopharmaceutical clients across their product's lifecycles has driven meaningful outcomes to improve patient access to medical innovations. Prior to Petauri, Nicole held leadership positions within market access and HEOR strategic consultancies, including with Avalere Health, PRMA Consulting, and WG Group.

"As the market access and healthcare landscapes rapidly evolve through increasing competition and complexity in the biopharmaceutical industry, the bar for evidence requirements continues to rise. We must drive innovation and apply creative approaches that will support access to much-needed therapies for patients," said Nicole. "I am thrilled to join the Petauri platform where our team can provide a truly unified approach to evidence generation and strategy across the pipeline to address our clients' critical unmet needs."

Bob Nordyke, a veteran leader and expert in health economics in the pharmaceutical industry, joins Petauri as a Senior Advisor. With over 25 years of invaluable experience combining scientific rigor and commercial relevance, Bob specializes in crafting innovative solutions to complex market access challenges. His expertise in translating economic insights into actionable plans for clients ensures that engagements not only drive business objectives but also contribute to shaping improved patient access to life science innovations. Prior to Petauri, Bob served with a number of industry stalwarts, including Amgen, PriceSpective, Precision Value & Health, and the National Pharmaceutical Council, and as a lecturer at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy and an adjunct professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

"There are increasing economic and political pressures on the industry to demonstrate value and justify prices, not only to commercial plans, but also to policymakers at state and federal levels. Meeting these challenges demands solid evidence at both the product and portfolio level," said Bob. "I'm excited to join the Petauri team where I'll contribute to our broad expertise and expand our suite of services in what will be one of the industry's most valuable resources for evidence generation."

"Our vision is to not only support all of our business units, but to also be a key entry point for our clients", said Petauri Chief Strategy Officer, Mridul Malhotra. "As two highly respected and influential leaders in the area of evidence generation, Nicole and Bob bring a wealth of expertise and vision to the Petauri platform. I'm thrilled to have them––and the incredible team they are leading––to build out another area of critical need within Petauri."

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by Petauri CEO, Dan Renick, in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining companies with best-in-class expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group––Powered by Petauri™ and FORCE Communications––Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com

