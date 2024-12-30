Petco Debuts New On-Trend, Exclusive Collections to Kick off the New Year

"Pet parents see their pets as extensions of themselves and their own personal style," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Supplies, Owned Brands Product Design and Development. "So, we're constantly evolving our product offerings to meet a range of ever-changing customer needs and interests, at every price point, and in line with developing trends in both the human and pet worlds. For example, our new, exclusive Jupiter collection is intentionally curated for the modern, nonconformist cat parent searching for items just as unique as the cats they love. We're focused on bringing this kind of tailored, data-driven approach to every new product we add to our assortment."

Draper James: Southern charm for cats and dogs

Petco is the first national pet specialty retailer to carry Draper James' pet collection that embodies charm and grace with fashionable, spring-inspired toys and accessories in fun floral prints and colorful patterns for dogs and cats. Starting at $2.99, this exclusive collection brings style to everyday moments with:

Jupiter: For the cat obsessed

Launching exclusively at Petco, Jupiter offers a fresh, distinct take on all things cat with colorful novelty items for the most discerning felines. This collection combines functionality with flair, offering items that are as stylish as they are practical. Starting at $3.99, Jupiter has something for every cat parent's budget:

The Jupiter line debuts as the star attraction in Petco's new in-store cat fixture, available in most locations nationally, helping to differentiate Petco as a true lifestyle destination for cats. Also at the cat fixture in select locations are the Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Feeder and Dockstream Smart Fountain, with app-enabled features that make automatic feeding and hydration tracking easier. These products are available at petco.com and in-store, among other Petlibro offerings online.

According to Shelter Animals Count, in the last year alone, a striking 2.6 million cats have been adopted from shelters across the U.S. This increase in adopted cats is a 14% rise from pre-pandemic cat adoption levels.

YOULY and Leaps & Bounds: Seasonal owned brand products

Curated toys, apparel and accessories from Petco's beloved YOULY brand include new favorites and returning classics for Valentine's Day. Owned brand Leaps & Bounds also offers Petco's first-ever dog toy in honor of the Lunar New Year.

Enhanced in-store shopping experiences

Beyond product innovation, Petco is currently testing new in-store shopping experiences, in a limited number of locations, designed to make it even easier for pet parents to find items that fit their needs. While these products are also going live online, in-store shoppers in select locations can find:

An eye-catching in-store fixture showcasing Petco's latest and greatest products. This is in addition to the new in-store "Cat World" fixture, curated specifically for cat parents. Gifts for Pet Parents: A dedicated section of gifts, games, apparel and home products for humans whose hearts belong to pets. The collection offers something perfect for dog dads, cat moms and pet-loving friends and family members of all kinds, all in one place.

Petco offers several convenient ways to shop, including buy online, pick-up in store; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery. For more information on the Draper James and Jupiter collections and other Petco innovations, visit petco.com.

