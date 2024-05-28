Petco Love Celebrates 25 Years of Love with a Birthday Block Party and Pet Adoption Event in Union Square Park

Fun Activities Planned for New York City's Pet Loving Community

SAN ANTONIO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Love, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of pets in need, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a massive Birthday Block Party and Adoption Event. The party will take place at Union Square Park on Sunday, June 2nd, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

For the last 25 years, Petco Love has been a leader for pets in need, facilitating adoptions and supporting animal welfare organizations nationwide. To commemorate this milestone, Petco Love is hosting a big adoption event in NYC right outside Petco's flagship location, marking one year since its opening, and offering over 300 adoptable pets the chance to find loving homes.

The event will feature the largest dog and cat cakes ever seen in New York City, with more than 500 pets getting slices. The celebratory cakes include a 7-foot long, dog bone cake and a heart-shaped cat cake.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of love and compassion with the New York community and invite everyone to join us for this special event," said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. " We have a lot of love to give to New York City! For the past 25 years, Petco Love has invested more than $10 million in NYC partner animal welfare organizations. This party is an extension of our commitment to saving pet lives and supporting pet parents citywide."

Antoni Porowski, the beloved star of Netflix's Queer Eye, cofounder of pet food brand Yummers Pet Supply Co., and a devoted advocate for animal welfare, will join the festivities as a special guest. Antoni, who joined the Petco Love Board in 2023, said, "Adopting my sweet dog, Neon, was one of the best decisions I have ever made. She brings unbelievable joy to my life. I can't imagine life without her now. I hope people attending this adoption event get to meet their new best friend and understand how life changing adopting a shelter pet can be."

Attendees will not only have the opportunity to meet adoptable pets but also enjoy a variety of fun activities including face painting, caricature art, and a photo booth. A live DJ will set the mood with entertainment throughout the day. BOBS® from Skechers® will have a booth on site with a photographer to capture, print and frame newly adopted pets' first family photos with a selection of memorable backdrops, as well as fun giveaway items that both pets and humans will enjoy. The event will be broadcast across New York City through extensive promotional efforts, including a Nasdaq marquee and tower advertising from May 26th to June 2nd.

Petco Love has helped find loving homes for more than 6.8 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide. The NYC event is open to the public with no admission fee. For more information, visit PetcoLove.org.

