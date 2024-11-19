Petco Makes 'Gotcha Day' Even Easier and More Affordable with New Industry-Leading 'Welcome to the Family' Program

"Welcoming a new pet home is a celebratory, meaningful time for pet parents, yet it's also overwhelming in many ways," said Petco's Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Whitney Miller, DVM, MBA, DACVPM. "From understanding your pet's unique nutritional needs to preventative veterinary care and positive dog training, making it a smooth transition for both the pet and the family is so important, and we're here to help pet parents, every step of the way."

Petco offers the industry's only complete omnichannel ecosystem for pets – a one-stop destination with everything from services and nutrition to everyday essentials and on-trend products for the holidays and year-round, both in-store and online. To make it even easier and more affordable for pet parents to care for their pets' whole health, the Welcome to the Family booklets will include exclusive savings on Petco owned brands, including Reddy, WholeHearted, Youly, Leaps & Bounds, EveryYay, Good Lovin', So Phresh and Well & Good, as well as national brands, including ORIJEN, Ollie, Native Pet, KONG, Nature's Miracle, PetSafe, Sherpa, Skout's Honor, and more.

Dr. Miller's top tips for new pet parents include:

The Welcome to the Family coupons are valid through November 2025. Pet parents must visit a Petco location to receive the booklets and redeem the coupons. For more pet health and wellness tips and resources, visit a Petco pet care center or petco.com.

