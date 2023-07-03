Petco Mexico and Teamwork Commerce Join Forces to Revolutionize the Pet Industry.

MEXICO CITY, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enriching the lives of pets is an ongoing mission for Petco, a leading American health and wellness company in the pet industry, providing premium products and services for beloved companions.

In order to enhance its expansion in Latin America, Petco has implemented Teamwork Commerce's omnichannel solution to manage its more than 118 stores in Mexico and Chile. This implementation includes Point-of-Sale (POS), Loyalty Program and Inventory Control, all integrated with their CRM and Online Store.

Thanks to the cloud-based functionalities of Teamwork Commerce, Petco offers "Club Petco," a program where customers receive coupons based on their purchase accumulation, whether they bought in-store or online. Furthermore, a strategy was implemented to streamline the checkout process by incorporating QR code scanning for grooming services and bulk products, allowing multiple items to be added with a single scan.

For Petco, this initiative proves to be highly valuable as it consolidates information into a single system, facilitating the checkout process and eliminating human error through devices that provide a better user interface and enhanced experience. Additionally, by adopting a "paperless" philosophy, customers can opt to receive their receipts via email or through the Petco app.

"Teamwork Commerce has become one of the key pillars in achieving omnichannel capabilities at Petco. It has reinforced Club Petco, our successful loyalty program, and we have been able to implement real-time targeted experiences to pamper our customers both in physical stores and on the ecommerce platform," said Guillermo Prieto Cortes, CIO of Petco Mexico.

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, CRM, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting - a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Petco, Prada Mx, InnovaSport, and Weber. For more information, please visit: www.teamworkcommerce.mx

