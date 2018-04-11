Petcube wins the Red Dot Award in Product Design, and expands its Care partner program on National Pet Day

Eligible Petcube Care members (https://petcube.com/care) can save on walking and sitting, medical insurance for pets, on-demand vet consultations, audio-visual entertainment, and pet products. Savings can amount to hundreds of dollars in annual pet care.

"We're honored by the latest recognition from Red Dot, Webby, and Edison Awards when it comes to product design and innovation. We're deepening bonds, and helping pet parents gain a better understanding of their pets," said Andrey Klen, CDO and co-founder of Petcube. "With our commitment to pet care, we're excited to roll out the latest release of partner benefits. RelaxMyDog is an international audio-visual streaming service for pets. With the popularity of 23andMe and Ancestry.com, Basepaws is the feline version, providing insight into cat's ancestry, health and genetic characteristics."

Petcube Care is the only video cloud-recording service that brings pet care full circle with a curation of exclusive partner benefits. With Petcube Care, the average member saves hundreds of dollars per year on hand-picked pet goods and services.

The company's best-selling Petcube Bites and Petcube Play pet cameras give owners the ability to monitor, watch, interact, and treat their pets. Petcube Care offers three membership plans. Plans are based on a device owners' preference of 3, 10, or 30-days of cloud recorded history. Each plan comes with 24/7 recorded timeline history, extended video clips, and 2-year device warranty.

The 10-day and 30-day plans unlock the highest tier of pet care savings. Petcube Care members receive new and ongoing partner benefits as long as they're a subscriber. Member plans range in cost from $4.99/month to $24.99/month, with discounts on annual plans. Without a plan, all Petcube camera owners get sound and motion-triggered video recording, see the last 4 hours of activity continuously refreshed, and timeline viewable via the Petcube app. Users can choose a plan on petcube.com/care.

In celebration of National Pet Day, Petcube is having a camera sale on Petcube.com, Amazon, and participating US retailers. For a limited time, Petcube Bites is available for $199 (list price: $249) and Petcube Play for $159 (list price: $199). The promotion ends on April 14th.

Petcube is reimagining pet care, and makes the best-selling pet cameras and software, connecting people to their pets. Their products enable people to see, talk, play, and treat pets remotely while keeping pets safe and healthy. Petcube products are available in 18 countries and sold in 5,000 retail locations. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information visit the Petcube website, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

