Pete Trainer Named Managing Director of Industry Practice at Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy is excited to announce Colonel (Ret) Pete Trainer, USAF, as the Managing Director of Industry Practice. In this new role, Trainer will oversee the execution and delivery of consulting services to Elara Nova clients across its portfolio.

Mr. Trainer is uniquely qualified to serve at the cross-section of military and industry partnerships. With three decades of military and civilian leadership experience, he will leverage his expertise to facilitate new opportunities and secure client success within the national security space enterprise. In a civilian capacity, Mr. Trainer's extensive leadership experience includes several senior executive roles at industry-leading companies such as BAE Systems, SAIC and Scitor Corporation. Retiring as a Reserve Colonel with the United States Air Force, Trainer served as the Senior Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) to the Director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), where he designed the NRO's Corporate Decision Process and Secretariat. Pete Trainer's proficiency in business strategy, as well as coordinating and implementing government contracts, will strengthen Elara Nova's mission to elevate the strategic relevance of commercial space capabilities in military operations.

"We are pleased to welcome Pete to the team," said Major General (Ret) Kim Crider, Founding Partner at Elara Nova. "His extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding our industry practice and helping our clients navigate the complexities of the space sector. Pete has been in our clients' shoes, and coupled with his government experience, is ideally suited to the task of delivering unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to our clients."

Mr. Trainer's position demonstrates the emerging success of Elara Nova's business services and operations on behalf of its industry-based clients. His leadership experience, reinforced by his military and industry expertise, will ensure Elara Nova continues to provide cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of national security space.

"I am thrilled to join Elara Nova and contribute to its mission of advancing the space industry," said Pete Trainer. "The national security space enterprise is at a pivotal moment in history, with tremendous opportunities for innovation and growth for our clients. I look forward to working with the talented team at Elara Nova to drive client success and push the boundaries of what is possible."

Now in its second year of operations, Elara Nova is already renowned for its expertise in national security space. With the addition of Pete Trainer as the Managing Director of Industry Practice, the firm is poised to accelerate its trajectory of excellence in providing strategic guidance and technical solutions to commercial, government and international space clients around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Scott King

Manager, Strategic Communications

Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy

[email protected]

About Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy

Elara Nova is a global professional services firm advancing business and government agencies to maximize their strategic advantage in national security space. Elara Nova creates unparalleled value for our clients and the warfighter, allies, and partners they serve. The team is comprised of Senior Leaders that have decades of government and private sector experience in space strategy, operations, acquisitions, engineering, technology and policy to build comprehensive solutions that support our clients' success.

For more information about Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy and its services, please visit www.elaranova.com, contact [email protected], or sign up for our Elara Nova Weekly newsletter at https://elaranova.com/elara-nova-weekly/.

SOURCE Elara Nova