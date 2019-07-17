Peter Cannito, Defense, Technology, and Government Services Executive, Joins AE Industrial Partners as Operating Partner

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in control investments in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that Peter Cannito has joined the firm as an Operating Partner, and he will also join the Board of Directors of AEI portfolio company, Gryphon Technologies. Mr. Cannito brings more than 20 years of experience in the defense, technology, and government services industries to AEI.

"We are excited to welcome Peter as a member of the AEI team," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "Peter's experience leading high-growth companies, shepherding defense, technology, and government services companies through strategic transformations, acquisitions, and integrations, along with his expertise with high-tech, critical systems for companies in our core markets, will benefit AEI's portfolio companies and our firm's overall strategic direction."

Prior to joining AEI, Mr. Cannito served as the CEO of Polaris Alpha, a high-tech solutions provider developing systems for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, with specialized expertise in Space, Cyber, and the Electromagnetic Spectrum. Under Mr. Cannito's leadership, Polaris Alpha tripled in size in two years and successfully acquired and integrated five high-tech add-ons. Previously, he held successive executive roles including CEO and COO at EOIR Technologies, an advanced C4ISR solutions provider. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cannito led a team of software and systems engineers at Booz Allen Hamilton focused on critical defense and intelligence programs. Before that, he started a company focused on enterprise mobile computing.

Mr. Cannito holds a BS in Finance from the University of Delaware, an MBA from the University of Maryland, and he proudly served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Contacts:

Blicksilver Public Relations

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

or

Kristin Celauro

732-433-5200

kristin@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE AE Industrial Partners

Related Links

http://www.aeroequity.com

