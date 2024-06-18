Peter Modigliani Joins Govini as Senior Advisor

Defense acquisition expert will focus on further empowering the acquisition workforce

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govini , the software company that accelerates the defense acquisition process, today announced that Peter Modigliani has joined the company as a Senior Advisor. A renowned expert with over 25 years of experience in defense acquisition, Modigliani's passion is enabling the delivery and adoption of emerging technologies to the warfighter at speed.

"The DoD needs to strengthen, regrow, and modernize the supply chains and manufacturing capacity of the defense industrial base to maintain our military's competitive edge," said Modigliani. "Govini's Ark software provides essential workflows to make smarter acquisition decisions faster. I'm excited to join this talented team and further enable the acquisition community to deliver better capabilities rapidly to our warfighters."

At MITRE, Modigliani led software acquisition and portfolio management efforts for the Office of Secretary of Defense, Acquisition and Sustainment. He co-founded the Acquisition in the Digital Age platform which led to DoD's Adaptive Acquisition Framework to include the new rapid and software acquisition pathways. His influential writings and speaking engagements on acquisition reform have shaped policies in Congress and across the DoD.

"Pete brings decades of unique expertise in modernizing defense acquisition," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, Govini CEO. "His experience is invaluable as we expand Ark's impact across the defense and national security communities and field better capabilities where they are needed most."

Modigliani most recently served as a Vice President at Beacon Global Strategies advising defense technology firms on scaling business with the DoD. At Alion Science, he counseled Air Force program offices and Pentagon leaders. As an Air Force officer, he managed major aircraft and software modernization initiatives.

Modigliani has authored reports for the Atlantic Council Commissions and Congress' Section 809 Panel along with the Defense Tech and Acquisition Substack. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA from Boston College.

