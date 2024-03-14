PETER PIPER PIZZA BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE DEAL AT LOWER PRICE

Along with the Double Up deal, Peter Piper Pizza is tipping off March Madness with a menu bracket that allows guests to vote in a head-to-head matchup between fan-favorite menu items. From March 18-31, guests who complete a bracket and sign up for Peter Piper Pizza's loyalty program have the chance to win free breadsticks with dipping sauce. The offer will be available through the app and redeemable through April. To play along, go to https://marketing.peterpiperpizza.com/marchmadness/.

Additional deals and new products include Peter Piper Pizza's App Sampler, launching on March 18. It features crispy onion rings, spicy jalapeno poppers and savory boneless wings with a choice of tossed sauce for only $13.99, with an option to add on mozzarella sticks for $3 more.

Every Monday in March, Peter Piper Pizza is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal on its lunch buffet for guests to enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh starters, pizza, salad and dessert for just $9.99. The deal comes out to about $5 per person and is available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through the app at participating locations.

"With a focus on affordability and value, we are reintroducing the beloved Double Up deal at our lowest price in years," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "Between Double Up, our buy-one, get-one-free lunch buffet on Mondays and the App Sampler deal, we invite families and friends to enjoy their favorite Peter Piper Pizza menu items at an unbeatable value."

Peter Piper Pizza is also launching a new beer lineup that includes the imported Mexican beer Estrella Jalisco and a new Peter Piper Pizza Lager at participating locations.

For nearby locations or to order online, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com.

