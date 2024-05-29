PETER PIPER PIZZA INTRODUCES INFLATION-BUSTING SUMMER FUN FAMILY DEALS

The fun doesn't stop there. Guests can purchase an $8 Game Play promotion, which includes a funpass card, good for 30 minutes of unlimited play, with any lunch buffet purchase Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet starts at $7.99 for children under 10 and $9.99 for adults.

In addition to the food and fun deals, Peter Piper Pizza is introducing two new pasta entrees at its Arizona and New Mexico locations:

Pepperoni Mac & Cheese: Rotini pasta with diced pepperoni, cheddar cheese and cheddar cheese sauce, starting at $10.99

Rotini pasta with diced pepperoni, cheddar cheese and cheddar cheese sauce, starting at Chicken Alfredo Bake : Rotini pasta with chicken, Alfredo sauce, spinach, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, Romano cheese, minced garlic and classic herbs, starting at $10.99

To help families beat the heat this summer, guests can enjoy the all-new Mango ICEE flavor or other favorites like Cherry and Blue Raspberry.

"We know our guests are increasingly stretched for time and money, given the demands of working and raising a family while the cost of everything seems to keep going up," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "Between our Double Up deal and our lunch buffet plus $8 Game Play promotion, we are giving families a way to create memories over delicious food and fun Game Play at an unbeatable price all summer long."

For nearby locations or to order online, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com. To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook.

*Offers only available at Arizona and New Mexico locations.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Macey Reed

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza