PETER PIPER PIZZA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER LOYALTY PROGRAM & APP

New app allows guests to earn points on every purchase and redeem exclusive rewards

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza, the "food, family and fun" handmade-from-scratch pizza restaurant, continues to deliver new features for guests with the launch of the brand's first loyalty program and app.

The new loyalty program awards members $5 off their first loyalty purchase of $15 or more just for signing up. Subsequently, members will receive 10 Piper Points for every dollar spent on dine-in, carryout or delivery. Exclusive rewards, including pizza, appetizers, salads, gameplay and more, are unlocked as members earn points. To earn points, guests simply scan their unique QR code at the restaurant, order online for delivery or carryout with Peter Piper Pizza's all-new mobile app, or upload their receipts to the app.

"Our priority has been to drive innovation and enhance our digital experience at Peter Piper Pizza," said Peter Piper Pizza Vice President of Marketing Genaro Perez. "From launching our digital gaming funpass to our new loyalty program and app, we've made it easier and more convenient than ever for guests to have a great experience, either at one of our restaurants or when ordering their favorite menu items for delivery or carryout."

Guests can use the new Peter Piper Pizza mobile app to book birthday parties, access exclusive member-only deals and more. The app is available for download at the App Store and Google Play and can be used at participating restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque. To find the location nearest you, visit www.peterpiperpizza.com.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment, delivery and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that connects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of its handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, its ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffet and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

