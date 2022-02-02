PETER PIPER PIZZA LAUNCHES TO-GO ONLY CONCEPT -- PETER PIPER EXPRESS

The brand extension comes after Peter Piper saw off-premise sales skyrocket in 2021 with strong demand for its scratch-made pizza and menu items. The brand reports that off-premise sales now account for more than 40% of sales at its corporate-owned full-service locations, with some locations experiencing even more. The company projects its Express locations will be 15% the size of a traditional Peter Piper restaurant, which leads to lower operational costs.

Each Peter Piper Express will serve a full menu featuring its pizzas crafted from dough made fresh daily, salads, appetizers, desserts and bottled beverages. The highlight of each location is a full-size kitchen equipped with a custom Roto-Flex® pizza oven capable of baking over 200 delicious pizzas per hour.

"The strong demand for our scratch-made pizza and quality menu offerings makes the Peter Piper Express concept a great growth vehicle for the brand and a natural complement to our popular full-service offering," said CEC Entertainment LLC President and CEO David McKillips. "Based on the success of these new units, we believe the concept will be attractive to our current and potential franchisees and will allow further brand penetration in existing and new markets at a substantially lower investment with a very attractive rate of returns."

The new Express concept is part of Peter Piper Pizza's larger initiative to meet changing consumer demands on several fronts. The company recently began updating its arcades with the launch of funpass, which allows guests to purchase and reload cards directly from a kiosk to play new and classic games in Peter Piper's "Game On" arcade area. The new system eliminates the need for game tokens and paper prize tickets and has increased total arcade play time by 23%. The rollout to all locations is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

The company has also enhanced its website for seamless online ordering and birthday party reservations. For more information, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com.

About Peter Piper LLC

Peter Piper LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC, was founded in Phoenix in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education by giving more than $500,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

