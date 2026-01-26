$1 from every heart-shaped pizza sold benefits Children's Miracle Network across Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza is bringing back its beloved heart-shaped pizza for a third consecutive year through March 1, with $1 from every heart-shaped pizza purchased going directly to Children's Miracle Network.

Each heart-shaped pizza is a large pepperoni pizza crafted with Peter Piper Pizza's signature made-from-scratch dough, perfect for celebrating the season of love with friends and family.

PETER PIPER PIZZA SPREADS THE LOVE WITH THE RETURN OF FAN-FAVORITE HEART-SHAPED PIZZA

New this year, at Arizona locations only, Peter Piper Pizza is offering a Sweetheart Special through Feb. 14. The offer features a large pepperoni pizza and choice of a regular OREO® Crunch Dessert or Cinnamon Crunch Dessert for $22.99, with $1 from each purchase also benefiting Children's Miracle Network.

"Over the past three years, this partnership continues to deliver meaningful impact thanks to the generosity of our guests who want to support children's health in their communities," said Genaro Perez, chief marketing officer at Peter Piper Pizza. "After raising more than $27,000 last year, we're treating our Arizona customers with the Sweetheart Special, creating even more opportunities for families to support this effort."

Money raised from heart-shaped pizza and Sweetheart Special sales will go directly to the "Greatest Needs" funds at local affiliate CMN Hospitals in 11 cities across Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, allowing each hospital to allocate resources to address its most pressing needs.

Below is a complete list of participating Peter Piper Pizza locations and the Children's Miracle Network hospital they benefit:

Santa Fe, New Mexico – UNM Children's Hospital

Arlington, Texas – Cook Children's

Corpus Christi, Rio Grande Valley, Texas – Driscoll Children's Hospital

Dallas – Children's Health

El Paso, Texas, and Las Cruces, New Mexico – El Paso Children's Hospital

Houston – Texas Children's

Phoenix – Phoenix Children's

San Antonio, Laredo, Eagle Pass and Victoria, Texas – CHRISTUS Children's

Yuma, Arizona and National City, California – Rady Children's Hospital

Tucson, Arizona – Tucson Medical Center

Waco, Temple and Bryan, Texas – Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center

"This campaign has quickly become a highlight of our year, showing how a simple, local tradition can elevate what's possible for kids," said Julie Breckenkamp, vice president of corporate partnerships at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Our partnership with Peter Piper Pizza is a powerful example of how community support helps amplify children's healthcare. We're proud to see this collaboration continue to grow, as every dollar raised ensures hospitals in our network can deliver life-changing care and innovative therapies."

Heart-shaped pizzas are available at participating locations in-store and online for delivery and carryout.

For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com. To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper Pizza news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Founded in 1973 in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC. With more than 115 locations across the United States and Mexico, the family-friendly pizza restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch pizza dough prepared fresh daily, along with dine-in, delivery and carryout options.

Peter Piper Pizza offers a complete family dining and entertainment experience, featuring arcade games, an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet and beer for adults. The brand is committed to children's education and community support, donating more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits focused on children's development. For locations, menu options and more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

About Children's Miracle Network

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's healthcare, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs—from life-changing care and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised benefits the local children's hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids.

Learn more at cmn.org.

Media Contact:

Nicole Bergquist

[email protected]

817-329-3257

