PETER PIPER PIZZA SLICE OF KNOWLEDGE FOUNDATION NAMES FIRST GRANT RECIPIENT

Chicanos Por La Causa will receive $10,000 for educational programs

PHOENIX, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Peter Piper Pizza's newly launched Slice of Knowledge Foundation has awarded its first grant of $10,000 to Chicanos Por La Causa, highlighting Peter Piper Pizza's ongoing commitment to children's education in Arizona.

The $10,000 donation will benefit education for underserved youth. The foundation will allocate $7,500 for STEM/STEAM enrichment, tutoring books and computers in Phoenix and $2,500 to purchase 250 science lab kits for Tucson high school students.

"Chicanos Por La Causa's work aligns seamlessly with our Slice of Knowledge Foundation's mission to empower youth through educational initiatives," said Peter Piper Pizza Brand Marketing Manager Rochelle Romero. "Thanks to our guests' generous contributions, we're able to continue making a significant impact on children's education within our communities through our new foundation."

Peter Piper Pizza raised the funds in April during a campaign in partnership with ICEE. The restaurants offered guests the opportunity to donate $2 to the Slice of Knowledge Foundation in return for five coupons, each good for one free 12-ounce ICEE.

Chicanos Por La Causa is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the Latino community. With a strong presence in Arizona and throughout the Southwest, the organization focuses on providing educational services such as tutoring, after-school programs and college readiness workshops. Additionally, CPLC operates charter schools and early childhood education centers that provide quality educational opportunities for children in underserved communities.

"This generous donation from Peter Piper Pizza's Slice of Knowledge Foundation will significantly impact hundreds of students in Phoenix and Tucson," said Chicanos Por La Causa Executive Vice President of Integrated Health, Social Services and Education Andres L. Contreras. "Many essential resources are required for kids to succeed in school, and this funding allows us to enhance our efforts, ensuring children have the necessities they need for their education."

The foundation will launch its second fundraising campaign in 2025. Peter Piper Pizza donates over $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits.

