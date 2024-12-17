Peter Thomas Roth Partners with Listrak to Expand eCommerce Platform

Following successful migration to Shopify Plus, Listrak and Peter Thomas Roth to power enhanced personalized connections with consumers

LITITZ, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Thomas Roth , one of the largest independent prestige skin care brands in the USA, announced today that it is partnering with Listrak , the retail industry's leading cross-channel marketing platform, to further expand its new ecommerce platform and personalize customer communications.

Listrak and Peter Thomas Roth will collaborate closely to drive growth across the brands' domains. The announcement follows the successful transition of the iconic brand's domains - peterthomasroth.com, junejacobs.com, and naturallyseriousskin.com - to Shopify Plus, in partnership with Listrak. As a Listrak partner, Peter Thomas Roth will have access to Listrak's vertical expertise in the beauty industry, including its dedicated beauty teams, proprietary industry benchmarks, data, real-time behaviors and trends.

"We selected Listrak as our cross-channel marketing partner because of their beauty industry expertise and proven ability to act as an extension of beauty brands' marketing team," said Rochelle Jacobs, Managing Director, Peter Thomas Roth. "The Listrak team shares our results-oriented approach, and, like Peter Thomas Roth, Listrak is privately held, independent and family owned. We share common values and a powerful vision for the future of ecommerce for Peter Thomas Roth's brands and customers."

"Peter Thomas Roth brings excellence to everything it does, from its coveted products to its world-class ecommerce shopping experience," said Ross Kramer, CEO, Listrak. "We are proud to partner with Peter Thomas Roth to leverage Shopify data to create individualized cross-channel marketing campaigns."

Over the past 30 years, Peter Thomas Roth has become the leading privately-held prestige skin care brand in the USA and is known for breakthrough formulas that deliver astonishing results. Peter Thomas Roth products are sold worldwide in over 30 countries and have developed a loyal "cult" following made up of millions of clinical skin care enthusiasts.

About Listrak

Listrak is the retail industry's leading cross-channel marketing platform, powering digital connections for over 1,000 retailers and brands. Listrak offers best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution, and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. By unifying your data within a single, integrated platform, Listrak empowers you to deliver personalized messages precisely when and where they matter most, driving enhanced customer engagement, increased revenue, and long-term customer loyalty.

About Peter Thomas Roth

PETER THOMAS ROTH IS CLINICALLY STRONGER. An influential segment leader in the beauty industry for 30 years, Peter Thomas Roth has become one of the largest independent prestige skin care brands in the USA and continues to corner the clinical market as a groundbreaking, results-focused innovator. Ingredients sourced from all over the world are formulated at the highest percentage possible to provide maximum results for flawless, healthier-looking skin. Today, Peter Thomas Roth products are sold globally and nationwide at retailers such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty. Peter Thomas Roth's clinically stronger formulas have garnered endless awards and a cult following among millions of beauty insiders spanning generations, ethnicities, skin types and concerns.

