Peterman Cares program provides new home water heater for disabled vet and his family

Peterman Brothers, a leading local HVAC and plumbing company, donated and installed a new water heater for a family facing unexpected financial challenges

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A disabled veteran and his family have a new, much-needed home water heater courtesy of Peterman Cares, a program launched by leading Indianapolis-area HVAC and plumbing company Peterman Brothers to ensure deserving area families facing hardship have essential home services.

Corey and Samantha Davidson are the first beneficiaries of the Peterman Cares program. Their family's home remodeling project stalled when they faced unexpected medical emergencies in January and February, leaving the family without a reliable water heater.

A disabled veteran and his family have a new, much-needed home water heater courtesy of Peterman Cares, a program launched by leading Indianapolis-area HVAC and plumbing company Peterman Brothers to ensure deserving area families facing hardship have essential home services.

"I don't know how to put into words how appreciative I am," Corey Davidson said. "For somebody who's struggling, even if it's just temporary, something like this can pick them up and change their trajectory completely. I've never heard of a company doing this before. It was a huge surprise and changed our lives."

Every month, the Peterman Cares program donates and installs heating, cooling, plumbing, or electrical equipment for someone experiencing unplanned hardship in the Indianapolis area. Nominations for Peterman Cares recipients can be submitted at https://indianapolis.petermanhvac.com/cares/.

"We believe every family deserves a safe and comfortable home," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Unfortunately, many of our neighbors are at risk because they don't have the critical basic services they need. With Peterman Cares, we're taking action to make a safer and more comfortable community for everybody and every family."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information or to find out about the Peterman Brothers Protection Club, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Peterman Brothers