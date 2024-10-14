South Bend HVAC experts offer tips to ensure a warm winter season

Peterman Brothers

Oct 14, 2024, 07:03 ET

Peterman Brothers, a top area home service provider, urges residents to be proactive to keep their heating systems running as temperatures drop

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving South Bend and surrounding areas, advises residents to be proactive with their HVAC maintenance to avoid a stressful winter.

"Unfortunately, many don't think about servicing their heating systems until it's too late," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Preventative measures can help decrease potential replacement costs and emergencies later. Having systems inspected and serviced by a professional can also help your system run more efficiently and provide comfort when those temperatures drop."

With an inspection and service from an expert, homeowners can identify potential hazards before they occur. An HVAC technician can help homeowners:

  • Avoid replacement costs: When winter hits, a heating system works harder to circulate air throughout the home. If a system has unknown issues, the extra tension can result in a breakdown of equipment that could lead to a higher bill due to having to replace parts.
  • Reduce your energy bills: A tune-up can lead to more efficiency, which means lower energy bills. Regularly changing filters and installing smart thermostats can also ensure efficiency of the unit.
  • Breathe easier: Preventative maintenance on the unit can reduce the risks of fire hazards, carbon monoxide and other threatening issues.

"A well-maintained until can provide peace of mind that your family will be safe from the effects of colder temperatures," Peterman said.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any heating, plumbing or electric needs for your home. For more information, call (574) 966-8089 or visit https://petermanhvac.com/south-bend/

About Peterman Brothers
Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in Central Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Central Ohio. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (574) 966-8089 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

