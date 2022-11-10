Peterson Tech Partners Chief Digital Officer, Tulika Mehrotra Chopra, Discusses the Importance of Diversity in Recruiting at the Allstate Business Diversity Summit

Peterson Tech Partners Participates in Fireside Chat to Share Best Practices on How to Make DEI Initiatives an Integral Part of a Company's Workforce

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Technology Partners (PTP), a premier IT consulting and recruiting firm, announces Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Tulika Mehrotra Chopra, will participate in a fireside chat at the Allstate Business Diversity Summit. The virtual summit, taking place November 7th – 11th, brings together leaders from all over the country to discuss the importance of diversity in business and how to bring it from goal to reality. The summit will include intensive trainings, plenary sessions and panel discussions.

On Thursday, November 10th at 4:00 PM ET, Ms. Mehrotra Chopra will be joining Misty Dervic, vice president of Randstad Sourcelight, Vaishali Shah, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Randstad Sourcelight, and Alejandra Belmonte, director of procurement at Allstate, to discuss issues of recruiting and diversity. This casual, fireside chat will address how strategic partners can help evolve DEI initiatives, how to make diversity an integral part of a company's recruitment strategy and how to ensure diverse partners are embedded successfully.

"I'm honored to be joining these impressive women to help make a business case for diversity. Companies who commit to DEI initiatives beyond the surface level show that they value diverse talent and that employees can contribute without fear of exclusion," said Tulika Mehrotra Chopra, CDO of Peterson Tech Partners. "This is how you get the best out of people, and often causes improved employee retention and acquisition because people want to work where they feel valued and safe."

PTP has offered IT recruiting solutions to Fortune 100 companies across the United States for the past 24 years and has been committed to diversity since its inception. The company has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as one of Chicago's Best Places to Work and has a 70% minority staff with 40% of it being female. Additionally, PTP continues to leverage the best of traditional recruiting practices, while also employing a proprietary AI-powered tool, called Gabi, which quickly identifies and vets top talent – helping their clients stay competitive in any job market.

About Peterson Tech Partners

Peterson Tech Partners (PTP) is a premier IT consulting and recruiting firm that specializes in sourcing top talent in artificial intelligence, cloud, data science, cyber security, DevOps and others. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, PTP has over two decades of experience in providing staffing solutions for Fortune 100 companies and provides winning talent for the broad spectrum of IT projects. With proprietary AI-powered recruiting technology, and an expert team of recruiters, PTP addresses the most challenging staffing initiatives, and is strategically investing in new initiatives to continue to offer best-in-class solutions for their partners and clients.

