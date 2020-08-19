Pethealth to Combine with Crum & Forster Accident & Health; Will Create Fourth Largest Pet Insurance Entity in U.S. Market

Pethealth, also a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax, entered the pet insurance industry in 1998 and has become one of North America's leading producers of medical insurance for cats and dogs. Combined under the A&H umbrella with the guidance of A&H President Gary McGeddy, Pethealth and Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group will represent a significant force in the pet insurance industry.

"We are excited to welcome the Pethealth team to the C&F Accident & Health family," said McGeddy. "This partnership will place us fourth in the $1.6 billion pet insurance market, and we look forward to working with the team to strategically move us up the rankings and offering the best possible cat and dog medical insurance solutions. Pet insurance will, without doubt, be a significant contributor to A&H's projected growth, even more so with this alignment."

Sean Smith, CEO of Pethealth since 2014, will continue in his role with Pethealth and will join the A&H executive team, reporting directly to McGeddy.

"We have a WIN-WIN-WIN focus at Pethealth," said Smith. "Any undertaking we broach has to be a WIN for pets and pet parents, a WIN for animal welfare and a WIN for our organizations and our people, and this move into the Crum & Forster A&H division represents all these items. We've loved the Fairfax culture since the day Fairfax acquired Pethealth and are excited to continue to accelerate this culture--onward and upward with Crum & Forster."

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet; www.cfpetinsurance.com) has a history dating back to 1997, making it one of the original providers in the U.S. C&F Pet utilizes various go-to-market strategies, including direct-to-consumer, employee benefits, white labels and other partnerships.

Robert Capobianco, SVP C&F Pet, noted, "We are looking forward to leveraging the collective expertise of our leadership team, collaborating with Pethealth to envision a pet insurance and services enterprise that will become the preeminent house of brands in the marketplace. We will leverage our combined tools, talent and technology to help even more pets live longer, healthier lives."

About Pethealth Inc.

Pethealth Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax, is an international leader in the provision of animal management software, RFID microchip identification, database related services for companion animals, and the production of pet health insurance, operating in North America and the United Kingdom. More recently, Pethealth has become a leading provider of pet pharmacy and pet specialty retail products to pet owners in the United Kingdom. www.pethealthinc.com.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster,* rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), is a national property and casualty insurance company wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a robust portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide, including medical stop loss, pet, travel and other voluntary and affinity benefits.

In 2019, following seven years of writing product in the captive insurance space, the division scaled to include international product capabilities through its wholly owned offshore captive facility, Crum & Forster Segregated Portfolio Company (SPC). Situated in the Cayman Islands and registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, Crum & Forster SPC is a Cayman Islands company that reports through United States Fire Insurance Company. Additional global relationships with other Fairfax entities provide our partners with even broader flexibility in underwriting solutions.

We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. The qualities and capabilities of Crum & Forster Accident & Health demonstrate our philosophy of building meaningful, long-term partnerships and our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.

*Crum & Forster is a registered trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contacts

Hallie Harenski

VP C&F Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Michelle Tavora

AVP C&F Accident & Health Communications

[email protected]

Michelle Cole

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Pethealth

[email protected]

Nilpa Srivastava

VP Marketing Pethealth

[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster