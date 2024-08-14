Petlibro Announces Brand Refresh, Ushering in a New Era of Pet Tech with Innovative Design.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petlibro, renowned for its cutting-edge pet care solutions, is proud to announce a comprehensive brand refresh, aimed at showcasing its commitment to advanced technology, beautiful design, and the evolving relationship between pets and their owners. Petlibro collaborated closely with the renowned creative team at Red Antler to refresh its brand, elevate its presence and expand its media and brand-building strategies.

The new brand identity for Petlibro is rooted in key insights, research, and a deep attention to customer comments and feedback about how pet parents use Petlibro products in their daily lives. The refresh introduces a modern logo and an upgraded website with improved navigation and a new product finder feature. The product finder will guide pet parents to the perfect feeder or fountain tailored to their family's specific needs, all while ensuring Petlibro's exceptional product quality. Additional updates include an updated symbol, color palette, graphic system, and typography, culminating in a campaign to launch new products under the refreshed identity, including the first-of-its-kind Polar Wet Food Feeder and the Capsule Dog Fountain. Additionally, Petlibro's first-ever connected TV campaign is set to debut on August 20 and run through mid-October.

"Working with Petlibro was an opportunity to pioneer the 'pet tech' category with products that enrich both the lives of pets as well as the modern lifestyle of their owners," said Devry Drosky, Creative Director at Red Antler. "Consumer insights motivated us to broaden how Petlibro thought about themselves—shifting beyond a 'pet care brand' to a design-thinking company that serves both people and pets. In doing so, we drew inspiration from design companies that led us to create a brand rooted in a sleek, innovative identity underscored by practical functionality."

In the crowded pet care market, Petlibro sought to reintroduce itself in a way that resonates deeply with existing consumers, while also enticing new ones. The refreshed identity aims to highlight Petlibro's extensive range of products, showcasing their excellence in both form and function. The products are rigorously tested and refined with features like food and water intake tracking, video recording, and automatic scheduling. Each product is thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials, a sleek look, and wire-free options, ensuring they seamlessly integrate into any home environment.

Feeding time, in particular, carries mixed emotions for pet owners, combining moments of connection and care with the challenges of inconvenience. Petlibro's evolved brand reflects the complex meanings of these moments, demonstrating how its products support and enhance this essential interaction while easing some of its challenges.

"As a design-forward brand, Petlibro focuses on tech advancements and capabilities that set it apart from other brands," said York Wu, Founder and CEO of Petlibro. "The dynamics of pet ownership are changing - pet owners are balancing work, travel, family, and being attentive pet parents, yet they often worry about providing the best care for their pets. Petlibro aims to alleviate these concerns by designing products that make life easier and more enjoyable for both pets and their owners."

By focusing on a user-centric approach, Petlibro ensures every product supports the busy lifestyles of pet owners, providing the best care for their furry family members. With the brand refresh, Petlibro aims to turn beloved products into a beloved brand that redefines the pet care category, showcasing exceptional design and functionality while building a deeper connection with its audience.

Since 2019, Petlibro has grown into one of the best-selling pet tech brands globally. From smart feeders with app insights to ultra-filtered automatic fountains and customizable cat trees, its products are engineered to magnify the bond between your pet and you. Petlibro's innovative products have received prestigious awards including the German Design Award and iF Design Award for their design-focused ingenuity.

