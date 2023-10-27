PETLIBRO Introduces the Glacier Fountain, The World's First Crafted Stainless Steel Pet Water Fountain with Human-Grade Ultrafiltration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading US smart pet supply brand, PETLIBRO, has announced the latest addition to their automatic fountain lineup, the Glacier Fountain, the world's very first crafted stainless steel pet water fountain with human-grade ultrafiltration functionality.

By employing filters made of BASF Ultrason® resins, ion-exchange fibers and activated carbon, the Glacier Fountain provides human-grade ultrafiltration that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria while being highly effective in removing heavy metals and bad odors.
"Our main focus was how we could integrate human-grade ultrafiltration into a pet fountain, alongside giving pet owners the benefit of excellent craftsmanship, effortless maintenance, and an incredibly easy user experience," said York Wu, Founder and CEO of PETLIBRO. "I'm proud of our team for managing to bring these qualities together into one innovative product."

Following the slogan "Level Up With Ultimate Filtration," the Glacier Fountain sets a new standard in PETLIBRO's range. The human-grade ultrafilter includes advanced features such as:

  • Eliminates 99.9% of Bacteria with BASF Ultrason® Resins - High-performance membrane filtration, made with BASF Ultrason® material, efficiently filters out bacteria larger than 0.01μm due to the membrane's narrow pore size distribution.
  • Filtration of Heavy Metals and Unpleasant Odors - Ion-exchange fibers and activated carbon make the Glacier Fountain highly effective in removing heavy metals like lead, as well as unpleasant odors, for fresh and clean water at all times.
  • Long Lasting Ultrafilter with 2-Month Lifespan - The human-grade ultrafilter is built to endure and lasts four times longer than most other pet fountain filters on the market, which means no more frequent filter replacements for users' peace of mind.

The Glacier Fountain also features other benefits for an incredible user experience, including a spacious water tank that is completely dishwasher safe and easy to maintain, alongside user-friendly indicator lights to let users know when water and filter changes are needed. In addition, this cat fountain is designed to be cat-friendly in every detail, featuring a shallow water basin that prevents whisker-fatigue. However, small dogs and other similarly sized pets may also enjoy the Glacier Fountain, as the fountain features vacuum suction technology to safely separate electrical components from running water and chew-proof cables to ensure complete comfort for pet owners and their cherished companions.

Priced at $79.99 with the inclusion of one ultrafilter, the Glacier Fountain is available at PETLIBRO's official website and Amazon.

About PETLIBRO

Since 2019, PETLIBRO has helped over a million families enrich the lives of their cherished companions with premium pet products, growing into one of the best-selling smart pet supply brands globally. These innovative products are designed with a clear focus on simplifying pet care and enhancing the bond between pet owners and their beloved companions. By prioritizing the needs of pet owners, they offer ideal solutions that are both highly effective and easy to use. Please visit www.petlibro.com for more information.

