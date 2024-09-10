Petlibro To Bring Innovative Pet Tech Products To Select Target Stores Nationwide And Online

Petlibro's Air Smart Feeder will now be available in over 300 Target Stores and at Target.com

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petlibro, a leading global pet tech brand, is thrilled to announce that the innovative Air Smart Feeder is now available in over 300 Target stores and online at Target.com. This marks Petlibro's first foray into brick-and-mortar retail, making it easier than ever for pet parents to access their cutting-edge products.

The Air Smart Feeder is cordless, lightweight, versatile and one of Petlibro's best-selling products. This smart feeder features app-enabled technology that allows users to schedule mealtimes and portions with automatic serving. Additionally, alerts are sent to pet owners when food and/or battery levels are low. Its sleek, modern design includes spill-proof and pest-proof features, detachable components for easy cleaning, and a secure rotor seal to keep food fresh and free from contaminants.

Petlibro's place on Target shelves is a testament to the growing demand for high-quality, advanced pet care products. As pets are increasingly viewed as integral family members, pet owners are seeking out cutting-edge solutions that enhance the well-being and happiness of their furry companions. This shift in consumer behavior is driving the market towards more sophisticated and technology-driven pet care options. Set to meet this demand, Petlibro and Target aim to provide pet parents with easy access to products that combine convenience, functionality, and modern design.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Target and make our Air Smart Feeder more accessible to pet owners nationwide," said Petlibro founder and CEO, York Wu. "This in-store debut is a reflection of our continued commitment to improve the lives of pets and their owners through innovative technology."

Priced at $69.99, the Air Smart Feeder will be available on Target's official website and in select stores , ensuring that more pet owners can benefit from Petlibro's advanced pet care solutions.

About Petlibro

Since 2019, Petlibro has grown into one of the best-selling pet tech brands globally. From smart feeders with app insights to ultra-filtered automatic fountains, its products are engineered to magnify the bond between your pet and you. Petlibro's innovative products have received prestigious awards including the German Design Award and iF Design Award for their design-focused ingenuity. Please visit www.Petlibro.com for more information.

