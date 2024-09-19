Petlibro Unveils Dockstream RFID Smart Fountain With Multi-Cat Families In Mind

Backed by RFID recognition technology, Petlibro's newest fountain is able to track each individual pets' drinking behavior

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petlibro , a leading global pet tech brand that is transforming the pet tech market by incorporating sleek, seamless design and cutting-edge technology into their products, has just unveiled the new gamechanger for multi-cat households, the Dockstream RFID Smart Fountain.

The Dockstream RFID Smart Fountain ensures multi-pet parents keep their cats properly hydrated.

While water quality is a significant concern for pet parents, a recent survey conducted by Petlibro indicates that over 30% are also focused on effective hydration monitoring, particularly in multi-pet households. With Petlibro's new Dockstream RFID Smart Fountain, cat parents can ensure their feline family members have access to clean water, while promoting proper hydration.

The Dockstream RFID Smart Fountain is the elevated pet fountain that knows cats by name. Backed by RFID recognition technology, the fountain can track each individual pet's volume, frequency, and duration of water intake with RFID collar tags. All the data can be conveniently viewed through the Petlibro app. Additional premier capabilities include:

The snap-release collar tag with a QR code for access to pet owners' contact information.

Real-time alerts from the Petlibro app, such as irregular hydration.

The detachable tank with "pump-free" design for increased safety and easier cleaning.

A four-layer filtration system that ensures water is clean.

A whisper quiet operation at below 23dB which is hardly noticeable.

"The Dockstream RFID Smart Fountain is the latest addition to our award-winning Dockstream series. Designed for multi-cat families, our newest fountain provides the tools pet parents need to ensure their pets are properly hydrated," said Petlibro Founder & CEO, York Wu. "The Dockstream RFID Smart Fountain gives pet parents this helpful data right at their fingerprints, allowing them to track each cat's water intake while providing the clean filtered water."

Priced at $99.99, the Dockstream RFID Smart Fountain—complete with 2 collar tags— is available at Petlibro's official website and on Amazon .

About Petlibro

Since 2019, Petlibro has grown into one of the best-selling pet tech brands globally. From smart feeders with app insights to ultra-filtered fountains, its products are engineered to magnify the bond between your pet and you. Petlibro's innovative products have received prestigious awards including the German Design Award and iF Design Award for their design-focused ingenuity. Please visit www.Petlibro.com for more information.

