PETLIBRO Unveils Polar, First-Of-Its-Kind Refrigerated Wet Food Feeder

Revolutionizing the pet tech space, the Polar Wet Food Feeder transforms feeding time for cats and pet parents with modern design and advanced technological solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PETLIBRO , a leading global pet tech brand that is transforming the pet tech market by incorporating sleek and seamless design, and cutting-edge technology into their products, has unveiled Polar Wet Food Feeder, a first-of-its-kind automatic, refrigerated feeder for wet food.

According to a recent PETLIBRO survey of over 900 cat owners, these pet parents said the worst thing about feeding their cat wet food is maintaining the freshness of the food (56%) and that it requires them to be present for mealtime (50%). Keeping both cats and their parents top of mind, PETLIBRO has developed the innovative Polar Wet Food Feeder to solve both obstacles and make mealtimes both automatic and fresh. Additionally, Polar enables cat owners to more easily give their feline friends all the hydration and health benefits of wet food and a moisture-rich diet, without the hassle.

"For years, pet parents and their cats have had to compromise in one way or another when it comes to a wet food diet, but Polar encapsulates the ways design and technology can come together to address these challenges," said Dr. Christie Long, Chief Medical Officer at Modern Animal, a new kind of veterinary clinic with convenient locations, 24/7 virtual care, and an intuitive app. "The value of incorporating wet food into a cat's diet cannot be underestimated, especially when it comes to weight management, digestion, urinary tract health, and more. What PETLIBRO has developed in Polar makes a world of difference for cats and pet parents alike."

PETLIBRO's recent survey showed that the top reason for pet parents wanting an automatic wet food feeder is convenience when traveling. 67% of cat owners would feel stress-free when they were away from home if they had an automatic wet food feeder. Peace of mind when it comes to the well-being of your pets is invaluable, which is why PETLIBRO designed Polar to specifically address the need for ease and convenience while delivering the highest level of pet care possible. Premiere capabilities include:

Refrigeration: With semiconductor cooling tech, Polar refrigerates up to three portions of wet food. This thermoelectric cooling technology can keep up to 7.4 ounces of food per portion chilled and safe for your feline friend to eat during their next meal.

3 Days of Freshness: To reduce odors and spoilage from exposed and uneaten wet food, Polar encloses and refrigerates wet food to maintain freshness for up to 3 days or until the next mealtime, which is great for pet parents who are looking to take longer weekends away.

App-Controlled, Convenient Scheduling: Polar allows busy cat owners to set an exact mealtime directly from the PETLIBRO app that will be automatically served when scheduled, so mealtime is never missed with this smart-dispense feature.

Polar also features easy-to-clean parts, a 12-hour power outage protection, PawShield and an anti-pinch lid sensor for safety.

As a part of the original team that pioneered the creation of the first iPhone back in 2007, PETLIBRO Founder & CEO, York Wu is now applying his technological prowess to the pet industry. With a focus on both pets and their parents, Polar's refrigerated technology, multi-container storage and app capabilities make mealtime seamless.

"We are excited to release this groundbreaking new product in hopes of transforming the way cat parents care for their pets," said PETLIBRO Founder & CEO, York Wu. "We know opting for a wet food diet presents certain obstacles for cat owners, including odors, the need to be present during feedings, and the additional time it takes to serve. After hearing these concerns from the cat parent community, we wanted to provide a way for people to serve wet food with ease while giving their cats the nutritional boost they need."

Priced at $129.99, the Polar Wet Food Feeder is available at PETLIBRO's official website and Amazon .

About PETLIBRO

Since 2019, PETLIBRO has grown into one of the best-selling pet tech brands globally. From smart feeders with app insights to ultra-filtered automatic fountains and customizable cat trees, its products are engineered to magnify the bond between your pet and you. PETLIBRO's innovative products have received prestigious awards including the German Design Award and iF Design Award for their design-focused ingenuity. Please visit www.petlibro.com for more information.

