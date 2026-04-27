Petlove&Co is recognized among the 10 most innovative companies in Latin America

In a ranking organized by Fast Company, the Company secures 9th place, being highlighted for simplifying and democratizing access to pet health

SÃO PAULO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petlove&Co, the largest pet ecosystem in Brazil, won a place among the top 10 most innovative companies in Latin America in 2026, according to the renowned ranking by Fast Company. Occupying the 9th position, the Company stands out as one of the three Brazilian companies to guarantee its presence on this year's list. The international recognition reinforces the upward trajectory of the brand, a pioneer in the sector and a digital native, since its foundation in the 90s by Marcio Waldman. Today, Petlove&Co transforms the Brazilian market by offering integrated solutions that combine everything pets need in one place, such as services, products, health and diagnosis. The mission to democratize pet care was endorsed by the award, with an emphasis on the remarkable efficiency of health plan services.

In addition to emergency care, Petlove's health coverage contributes to spreading the culture of prevention. All categories, including the most affordable, have vaccinations and check-ups included, allowing more tutors to provide the necessary care for the well-being of their pets - who are part of the family. Currently, the plans have more than 8 thousand accredited professionals in almost 400 cities in Brazil.

The acquisition of Provet, a reference in diagnostic veterinary medicine in Brazil, was one of the major initiatives that led Petlove&Co to this recognition. The operation allowed Petlove to implement measures such as the automation of processes in immunological tests and the expansion of the home collection fleet, facilitating excellent service directly at the homes of tutors. The company also incorporated the Signa Victor 1.5T MRI equipment, doubling the capacity for imaging exams and improving diagnostic accuracy.

Innovation is part of the company's DNA, a pioneer in recurring purchases and in the Petlove Club of subscriptions, surpassing 600 thousand members by combining convenience and exclusive benefits. The company has physical stores and a service program that includes bathing, lodging, and physical therapy. In the relationship with veterinarians, Petlove stands out for the creation of the first platform dedicated to the empowerment of the class, an unprecedented initiative to take care of those who take care of pets.

Contact:

Roberta Castro 11 9 8528-5334; Beatriz Santos 11 98926-8717 and Gustavo Mattos (21) 99300-0765

SOURCE Petlove&Co