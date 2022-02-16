Petography & Printing: DocuCopies Announces 2nd Annual Photo Contest Winners

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, hundreds of pet lovers submitted photos for the second contest hosted by their favorite online printing company, DocuCopies.com. The 12 winners received free printing and a prestigious spot in the national brand's annual promotional calendar, which ships out free with larger print jobs to their thousands of customers around the continent.

Hundreds of printing customers competed for free printing and a spot in the DocuCopies 2022 Calendar. Dedication page and winner thumbnail previews

This is the second year DocuCopies has held a pet photo contest. The project serves the dual purpose of engaging their customers and showcasing the marketing and advertising potential of their custom printed calendars.

While their 2021 calendars were limited to dogs only, the team at DocuCopies opened this year's contest to all pets. Entries included pigs, horses, cats, dogs, lizards, hermit crabs and even a tarantula.



The entire DocuCopies team in both locations (Wisconsin and California) voted in a rank-file system to choose the winners.



William, a Yorkshire Terrier from Atlanta, Ga., won "Best In Show." This fancy distinction landed him on the cover, with an encore in October to match his pumpkin-popping photo theme. His dad, Ralph, took home $100 in free printing, while the other month winners each received $50.



"Our customers already loved the personalized, friendly service they receive when they print with us," says Roe Pressley, VP of Customer Relations at DocuCopies.com. "We hope that inviting them to showcase their favorite animal friends to our thousands of other customers, and win some free printing in the process, builds on this sense of humanity and community. It has certainly given us a fuller perspective on the wonderful people who keep our presses running."



To view the winners of the DocuCopies Pet Photo Calendar Contest, visit https://www.docucopies.com/animal-photo-contest/



For information on DocuCopies Printing Services, including custom photo calendars, books, brochures, color copies and more, visit them at www.DocuCopies.com .

