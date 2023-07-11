Petra Automotive Products Launches "Wheels, Deals & Meals" Podcast for All Things Good Food and Good Business Strategy

CYPRESS, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Automotive Products, the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, announced today the debut of their new podcast, Wheels, Deals & Meals. The podcast, hosted by Petra Founder Arnold Gacita Sr., will focus on how to find the best food in the world whether on business trips or in the listener's home state with suggestions from local business icons sharing their hidden places for a great meal.

In addition to the guest's favorite places, and dishes, to eat, Arnold will share with listeners what made these dynamic executives successful and how they use business strategy to get ahead in their respective industries.

"Anyone who knows me knows I am a huge foodie, I have friends and clients calling me all of the time to ask me where to take clients to dinner or the best places to eat when they are traveling for business," said host Gacita. "I thought, wouldn't it be cool if we created a podcast that took some of the country's largest executives and had them share their favorite places to break bread with friends, family and clients."

The podcast debuts July 19, 2023 and promises a slate of prominent business men and women sharing their favorite dish and where to find the best meals in town. Initial guests include:

Troy Duhon – CEO of Premier Automotive Group at Broussard's in the French Quarter, New Orleans

– CEO of Premier Automotive Group at in the French Quarter, Jeff Mastro – CEO and Founder of Steak 48 at Steak 48 in Houston, Texas

– CEO and Founder of Steak 48 at Steak 48 in Carlos Hidalgo – CEO of Fifth Wave Automotive at Sam's Grill in San Francisco, California

– CEO of Fifth Wave Automotive at Sam's Grill in Wes Spence – Partner at Waxahachie Autoplex at RLM Automotive in Waxahachie, Texas

The podcast launches July 19, 2023 with new interviews dropping every Wednesday. Subscribe so you don't miss an episode here.

