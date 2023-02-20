Petri Plumbing & Heating hires experienced installation manager to lead HVAC department

Michael Blouin will monitor the Brooklyn home service company's technicians by ensuring they meet business goals and training requirements

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, has hired experienced installation and service manager Michael Blouin as its new HVAC manager to oversee the company's heating and air division.

Michael Petri, left, welcomes Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning's new HVAC Manager Mike Blouin to the Petri team.

"Mike brings years of professional experience in all aspects of the heating and air conditioning service industry to Petri, and we're happy to have him on board," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "He has worked in the HVAC industry doing everything from installations and repair to managing a large crew to overseeing company operations. We are excited at the industry expertise he brings to the table and know he'll be successful in this new role."

Blouin received his training as a machinist in the U.S. Navy before working as a service mechanic for a propane and oil company. He opened his own HVAC installation and repair company in New Hampshire before becoming the operations, service and installation manager for a large HVAC company in New Jersey.

There, Blouin ran the day-to-day operations of the service department where he provided technical support, scheduled service, ordered parts and hired, trained and supervised a crew of 10 teams. At Petri, Blouin will ensure business standards are met and maintained by all service technicians. He will also oversee any training, monitor in-field performance, handle customer concerns and identify any areas that need improvement.

"I can't wait to dive into this role and continue Petri's longstanding commitment to the Brooklyn community," Blouin said. "Petri has been the standard-bearer for customer service and quality workmanship in the residential service industry for more than 115 years, and I hope to continually improve our relationship with our customers. It's great to be a part of this team."

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

