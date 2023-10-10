Petri Plumbing & Heating recognizes National Fire Prevention Week with some homeowner tips

News provided by

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 07:05 ET

The Brooklyn home services company says following some practical advice can prevent fires this coming winter

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, is celebrating National Fire Prevention Week by providing homeowners with some safety tips to keep their homes safely heated this coming winter. National Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 8–14.

"This year, the National Fire Prevention Association is focusing on cooking safety, but this week is always a good time to remind homeowners of the precautions they can take to ensure they won't become the victims of a house fire this season," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "With the increase in heating costs and below-average temperatures predicted for this upcoming winter, people may find creative ways to stay warm. We would recommend homeowners always take precautions."

Petri said homeowners should employ the following safety tips:

  1. Install smoke detectors. Smoke alarms are an easy and convenient way to alert residents when a fire has started. While they don't prevent fires, smoke detectors save lives, and many states and municipalities offer free fire alarm installation programs.
  2. Cook carefully. Never leave simmering pots and pans unattended. Home chefs should also regularly check on food baking in the oven and make sure they do not leave dish towels or potholders near open flames. Homeowners with young children should also remember to turn pot handles inward to keep little hands from grabbing hot items.
  3. Avoid space heaters. Space heaters are the most dangerous way to heat a home. The professionals at Petri recommend avoiding them but know that they sometimes have to be used. When using portable heaters, make sure they are not located near any flammable objects like curtains and carpeting, and always make sure they are plugged directly into a safe wall outlet. Do not use extension cords with space heaters, and do not run their cords under rugs or through walls.
  4. Do not let children near matches or lighters. Place these items in locations where small children do not have access to them. Teach young ones the dangers associated with using matches and lighters.
  5. Have heating systems regularly checked. Getting a furnace or boiler serviced by a professional at least once a year is one of the best ways to prevent a fire. Aging heating systems can be vulnerable to overheating motors, old and faulty wiring and leaky fuel lines. Regular maintenance can identify these dangers.

"We want people to be able to stay warm this season but they shouldn't take risks with their electrical outlets or heating units," Petri said. "And, while fire prevention is something homeowners should practice all year long, it is especially critical during the winter months. Preparing your family and your home for the dangers that a fire can present is an investment you can't afford not to make."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

