Petri Plumbing & Heating says vacations are a great time to save on household energy costs

The Brooklyn home service company offers homeowners advice to cut utility bills and keep their home safe while they are away

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says that homeowners can save some money and keep their energy costs down while they're on vacation by following a few easy tips this summer.

Brooklyn's Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning offers homeowners advice to cut their utility bills while they are away on summer vacation.
"We remember the big things like hiring someone to watch the pets and getting a neighbor to take in the mail while we're away on vacation," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "But we should also follow a regimen that will help us save some money and energy while we're off taking a much-needed break. Just because your house is empty doesn't mean your appliances aren't running up your utility bill."

Petri said these tips will help homeowners escape a big utility bill while on vacation:

  1. Adjust the thermostat. Unless the pets are staying home with a sitter, there is no reason to run the air conditioner to cool the home as often as when it's inhabited. A programmable or smart thermostat can be adjusted to a vacation setting. These thermostats can also be used to bring the temperature back down on the day the homeowners are set to arrive so they can return to a cool house.
  2. Turn down the water heater. Some water heaters come with a "vacation mode" setting that allows homeowners to turn down the water heater while they are away. This can save money on heating water while the family is away.
  3. Close the blinds. Keeping the sun from shining into the home and warming it up can help keep the HVAC unit from turning on more frequently.
  4. Unplug electronic devices. Taking the time to unplug "energy vampires" like computers, televisions and coffee pots can help homeowners save on energy bills. Many appliances continue to use energy even when they are turned off so unplugging them while the family is on vacation also helps eliminate possible fire hazards.
  5. Turn off the lights. Make sure all the lights in the home are turned off before leaving for vacation. An even better option is to set up a few lights on a timer so some come on at night. This works as a deterrent to burglars but still saves homeowners money by not running lights during daylight hours.

"We all need a chance to get away from the routine of our regular lives," Petri said. "And, while we're away, we don't need our appliances to continue the same routine as though we were home. Following these tips can help you save a bit of money while you're gone and can even work to safeguard your home from fires or burglars."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

