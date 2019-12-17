Petri Plumbing & Heating shares tips to keep Brooklyn hot-water boilers ready for winter

"Hot-water boilers are still a common source of heat for many people in New York and other big cities, particularly those living in historic homes and older apartment buildings," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "There are good reasons boilers are still around: They're reliable, clean and efficient. But boilers require more upkeep and attention than modern electric and natural gas heating systems."

With proper maintenance and annual professional inspections, boilers can be among the longest-lasting heating systems. Petri recommends homeowners look out for some of the most common problems that affect boiler systems:

Kettling: Mineral deposits inside the boiler system can affect water pressure. Sometimes the change in pressure overheats the water and the resulting steam inside the system rattles and bangs like a tea kettle. Flushing the system once or twice a year keeps deposits in check.

Mineral deposits inside the boiler system can affect water pressure. Sometimes the change in pressure overheats the water and the resulting steam inside the system rattles and bangs like a tea kettle. Flushing the system once or twice a year keeps deposits in check. Leaks: Low water levels in a boiler unit can be a safety hazard and also reduce a system's efficiency. Some leaks can be solved by adjusting a valve but others might mean corrosion inside the unit and will require full boiler replacement.

Low water levels in a boiler unit can be a safety hazard and also reduce a system's efficiency. Some leaks can be solved by adjusting a valve but others might mean corrosion inside the unit and will require full boiler replacement. Ignition issues: An unreliable pilot light or electric ignition can be frustrating – and a sign of potential gas connection issues. Consult a professional to avoid the safety risk associated with gas.

An unreliable pilot light or electric ignition can be frustrating – and a sign of potential gas connection issues. Consult a professional to avoid the safety risk associated with gas. No heat or hot water: The problem could be as simple as a thermostat setting or as serious as a major leak.

Most boiler inspections and repairs should be conducted by professionals to reduce the risk of fires, temporary heat loss and water damage. But Petri suggests DIY steps that homeowners can take to assess the performance of their boiler systems:

Perform regular visual inspections.

Keep the boiler area free of dirt, dust, debris and household items.

Make sure the thermostat works properly and is programmed to the correct settings.

"A boiler might seem old-fashioned or out of date, but these systems can last for decades if they're looked after properly," Petri said.

Even with regular DIY maintenance, a hot-water boiler should be inspected by a professional at least once a year. To schedule a boiler inspection or to learn more about other services provided by Petri Plumbing & Heating, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

