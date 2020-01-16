Petri Plumbing & Heating urges homeowners to prevent winter carbon monoxide risks

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc., a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, is offering tips for carbon monoxide safety during the winter months, when old or poorly maintained home heating systems can present severe health risks.

"Carbon monoxide doesn't offer any warnings, so it's especially important to be aware of the risk and take steps to reduce the potential dangers," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Make sure your system is ready to safely heat your home before you turn it on and monitor it throughout the winter. If you suspect something's wrong or have any questions, don't hesitate to call an expert."

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a natural byproduct of heating systems that burn fossil fuels, including natural gas, gasoline and charcoal. All heating systems are designed to route CO away from inhabited areas, but defective equipment, mechanical breakdown and the accumulation of debris and organic matter can prevent CO from escaping.

Acute carbon monoxide poisoning can result in illness or death. Long-term exposure to low levels of CO has been linked to increased risk for heart disease.

Petri offers these home heating safety tips to prevent CO exposure:

Schedule a professional inspection: Prevention is the best defense when it comes to home heating safety. An annual winter tune-up can help keep your heating system running in top condition when your family needs it most, and an expert technician can identify any concerns or issues that should be addressed.

Prevention is the best defense when it comes to home heating safety. An annual winter tune-up can help keep your heating system running in top condition when your family needs it most, and an expert technician can identify any concerns or issues that should be addressed. Carbon monoxide detectors: Carbon monoxide is invisible and odorless, so working detectors can be a lifeline for your family. Conduct regular checks to make sure your detectors work properly and change batteries twice a year.

Carbon monoxide is invisible and odorless, so working detectors can be a lifeline for your family. Conduct regular checks to make sure your detectors work properly and change batteries twice a year. Proper ventilation: Keep flues and ventilation pipes clear of debris so gas easily escapes from heating systems and fireplaces. Schedule annual inspections to prevent blockages.

Keep flues and ventilation pipes clear of debris so gas easily escapes from heating systems and fireplaces. Schedule annual inspections to prevent blockages. Space heater safety: Combustion space heaters need to be in well ventilated areas, usually the center of a large room, and kept away from flammable materials.

"There's not much room for error when it comes to CO exposure," Petri said. "But with good practices, regular inspections and careful monitoring, it doesn't have to be a source of anxiety all winter. Take the proper precautions and you can be confident about your heating and your family's safety."

