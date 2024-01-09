Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning gives advice to homeowners who want to prioritize energy efficiency in 2024

The Brooklyn-based home service experts say saving energy also helps homeowners cut utility bills

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says homeowners looking to conserve energy should consider upgrading their homes' comfort systems in addition to performing some simple tasks throughout 2024.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning provides tips to homeowners who want to improve their energy efficiency and save on utility bills in 2024.
"We should all make energy efficiency a priority because it not only lessens our carbon footprints, but it also helps us save some money on our utility bills," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "The newer the system, the more energy-efficient choices you have, but there are also some easier and less expensive tasks a homeowner can do to save energy and money."

Petri said installing a new heating and cooling system with high industry ratings will create the largest savings. For heating systems, those with a good Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency (AFUE) score and cooling systems with a high Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) rating are the best choices to save energy.

"Both these rating systems measure the amount of heating or cooling a home's system uses when compared to the fossil fuel energy consumed," he said. "Either way, the higher the rating, the more energy efficient the system is."

Petri said other ways consumers can boost their energy efficiency include:

  • Scheduling an HVAC system tune-up. Having the heating system maintained in the fall and the air conditioning system tuned up in the spring helps these systems work more efficiently.
  • Use weatherstripping around doors and windows. Keeping gaps closed can save a bundle on energy costs. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that as much as one-third of the average home's heat loss occurs through windows and doors.
  • Use the dishwasher instead of washing by hand. Many energy efficient dishwashers uses less than six gallons of water per cycle, compared to washing by hand, which uses four gallons of water every two minutes.
  • Keep appliances clean. A buildup of debris and grease on refrigerator coils and stovetops makes these appliances work harder to cool or cook items.
  • Use low-flow faucets. These components make using water more efficient by mixing air into the water stream. This helps to maintain the pressure while sending less water through the faucet.
  • Unplug appliances when not in use. Many appliances continue to use electricity even when the homeowner isn't using them. This "phantom power" wastes energy.

"Energy efficiency not only helps homeowners save money, but it also reduces pollution and waste," Petri said. "Spending a little money to upgrade our appliances and a little time making sure our homes use less power and water will help make 2024 a more energy-efficient year for every homeowner."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.