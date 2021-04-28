Pets Plus Us launches partnership with Merck's HomeAgain

OAKVILLE, ON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pethealth Inc., and Home Again, a Merck Animal Health subsidiary, are partnering to provide pet health insurance to pet parents under the Pets Plus Us® brand. A natural fit, the partnership leverages both organizations' strengths, and furthers their shared vision of responsible pet ownership and animal welfare focused on pet health and safety.

Pets Plus Us, which launched in 2012, is a full-service provider of pet health insurance across the US and Canada. Today it is the pet insurance partner to more than 250 affinity and member organizations in North America. The partnership with HomeAgain is a welcome addition to this network.

"HomeAgain understands that pet owners want to do all they can to prepare for the unexpected needs of their pets," said Michelle Cole, Pethealth Inc.'s Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. "That is what makes them the right partner to bring awareness to more pet parents of the benefits of pet health insurance."

As more individuals acquire pets, the idea of responsible pet ownership, including pet insurance, will play an increasingly critical role.

"We are excited to partner with Pets Plus Us," said John Corgan, HomeAgain Product Innovation, Merck Animal Health. "They have a proven brand offering first-class pet health insurance to provide peace of mind to pet parents in the US and Canada."

About Pethealth Inc.

Pethealth Inc. is part of Crum & Forster's Accident & Health division, which is an indirect subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca). The company is the leading provider of management software to North American animal welfare organizations through its cloud-based application. Pethealth is also a leading provider of RFID Microchips and Lost Pet Recovery services to the North American companion animal industry. In addition, Pethealth is one of the largest providers of medical insurance for dogs and cats to pet owners, operating in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

