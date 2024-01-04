PetScreening Announces Pair of Recent Honors

Awards From NC Tech Association and IMN Add to Company's 2023 Recognitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has received two major honors.

PetScreening has been named the Software Solutions Company of the Year by the NC Tech Association's NC Tech Awards. PetScreening emerged as the winner from among five finalists and received recognition at the NC Tech Awards Gala in November. The NC Tech Association, based in Raleigh, N.C., is widely considered a primary voice and leading evaluator of the state's tech industry.

PetScreening also has been designated the Landlord/Owner Technology of the Year by the Information Management Network (IMN). The honor was part of IMN's Single Family Residential Industry Awards, which were announced Dec. 3 in Scottsdale, Ariz. IMN is a global organizer of institutional finance and investment conferences.

"We're humbled to receive these honors from two amazing and highly reputable organizations," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "It's our continual mission to help properties embrace pet-friendliness in a responsible, more efficient way while providing more options for pets and their owners. It's validating to know that we are making a difference in the rental-housing industry. Our amazing pack members make it happen, and these honors are truly reflective of them."

The recent awards added to an active 2023 for PetScreening. During the summer, the company was included in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list for a second straight year . The list is widely recognized as the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. PetScreening finished No. 485 on the list, which ranks companies based on their revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2022. PetScreening experienced a 1,205% growth in revenue during that timeframe.

The company also was honored by Deloitte, placing No. 123 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 . The list, in its 29th year, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

PetScreening also recently secured two prestigious individual awards. Senior Director of Multifamily Pat Patterson was honored as 2023 Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. Patterson was profiled in the publication's October issue and received recognition on GlobeSt.com . Patterson, who has been with the company since its inception, partners with the company's largest multifamily clients and works with them to address their overall pet policies to help attract and retain residents.

Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Ellen Sondee was anointed CFO of the Year by the Charlotte Business Journal. Sondee, who oversees all financial aspects of PetScreening, was declared the winner among three finalists in the Midsize Private Company category.

PetScreening is the nation's leading centralized database that analyzes pet-related risk in rental housing. Through PetScreening, a rental applicant enters information about their pets during the application process and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed and weight, and analyzes the behavior history of the pet and pet owner. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property. PetScreening also uses a team of experts to handle assistance animal accommodation requests for property teams.

"These awards are reflective of our growth and emergence as a key solution in the rental-housing industry, and we will remain dedicated to push the boundaries of tech-enabled pet solutions," Bradford said. "Fueled by our enthusiastic employees that we refer to as our Pack, we will aim to continue our upward trajectory."

