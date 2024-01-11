PetScreening Successfully Completes Type 2 SOC 2 Audit

Certification Underscores Company's Commitment to Data Protection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced the successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 audit, an all-encompassing cybersecurity assessment.

The audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"Cybersecurity is a fundamental focus for PetScreening, as the data of our partners is invaluable and should never be compromised," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "While we will always remain diligent to take the proper steps with regard to data security, a successful completion of the most reputable and recognized cybersecurity audit validates our efforts."

PetScreening successfully completed the Type 1 SOC 2 audit in early 2023 and recently completed the farther-reaching Type 2 audit. While a Type 1 audit addresses the design of controls at a certain point in time, a Type 2 audit addresses the operating effectiveness of controls over a period of time.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

PetScreening is the nation's leading centralized database that analyzes pet-related risk in rental housing. Through PetScreening, a rental applicant enters information about their pets during the application process and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed and weight, and analyzes the behavior history of the pet and pet owner. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property. PetScreening also uses a team of experts to review reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals for property teams.

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50.For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

Media contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketin

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening