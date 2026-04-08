PetScreening Selects TEAM LEWIS to Drive PR and Brand Strategy

TEAM LEWIS will help sharpen the story behind modern pet policy management through creative, media relations, and executive thought leadership.

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, the industry's first and leading pet policy management software has named TEAM LEWIS as its agency of record. TEAM LEWIS will deliver integrated PR and brand-first campaigns for PetScreening's Short Term Rental (STR) services.

As pet-related requests grow in volume and complexity, PetScreening is investing in brand visibility and education to help short-term rental operators and property managers manage pet and animal policies consistently, stay compliant, and improve the resident experience.

PetScreening set ambitious 2026 goals to grow STR visibility and generate new leads. It selected TEAM LEWIS from its competitive process for its integrated marketing and needle-moving creative capabilities.

"We are excited to partner with TEAM LEWIS to amplify PetScreening's STR, Vacation Rental platform. Pet-friendly accommodations are among the most sought-after features for travelers, and this solution expands options for guests to find homes that welcome their pets while helping property managers protect their assets and benefit from pet-related revenue. A true win-win for everyone involved." said Kristine Champion, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

TEAM LEWIS is supporting PetScreening's next phase of STR growth by elevating brand presence and demand generation. In the first months, having already delivered creative, media relations, thought leadership, and earned strategy to reinforce PetScreening's industry leadership.

To learn more about PetScreening for Short Term Rentals, visit PetScreening.com.

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS delivers creative campaigns for commercial and community causes. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in London, the agency operates across 27 offices throughout Asia, EMEA and North America. For more information, visit www.teamlewis.com.

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