Veriff Names TEAM LEWIS Agency of Record to Accelerate U.S. Growth

TEAM LEWIS will provide strategic PR support to reinforce Veriff's identity verification leadership amid a shifting fraud landscape.

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity platform, has named TEAM LEWIS its agency of record. TEAM LEWIS will provide corporation reputation and communications support as Veriff expands its presence in the U.S.

As modern brands scale, they face growing complexity and rising expectations to establish and maintain trust amid an evolving fraud landscape. Veriff is investing in greater visibility in the U.S., a key growth market, to help the world's most trusted organizations build secure digital experiences.

As the identity infrastructure partner to everyone from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies, Veriff is focused on reinforcing its position as the category leader.

"Trust is the foundation of every digital interaction, and the stakes have never been higher. As fraud becomes more sophisticated, organizations need a partner who can help them stay ahead. It's not just about verifying identities, but building trust at scale," said Karita Sall, VP Global Communications, Veriff. "Bringing TEAM LEWIS on board strengthens our ability to tell that story in the U.S., where the demand for robust, AI-native identity infrastructure is growing fast."

TEAM LEWIS will bring deep expertise across AI, deep tech, cybersecurity, and identity and fraud management to support Veriff's mission. The team will drive Veriff's ongoing PR program through industry thought-leadership, product and company announcements, and executive visibility, aligning Veriff's story with timely U.S. narratives and media moments.

To learn more about Veriff, visit Veriff.com.

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS delivers creative campaigns for commercial and community causes. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in London, the agency operates across 27 offices throughout Asia, EMEA and North America. For more information, visit www.teamlewis.com.

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