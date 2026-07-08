TEAM LEWIS Introduces AI Practice to Accelerate Visibility and Trust for Emerging AI Companies

Brand strategy and communications consultancy to help high-growth companies lead with credibility.

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, a global integrated marketing agency, today announced the launch of its AI Practice. The practice will help emerging AI companies translate complex technologies into clear, credible market narratives that drive growth.

Built for companies shaping the AI stack, the practice enables brands to move beyond technical capability and vague AI narratives to demonstrate real-world impact to the audiences that influence decisions (developers, buyers, investors and analysts). With nearly one in two Americans (47%)1 saying marketing often looks or sounds the same, differentiation has never mattered more.

The practice is underpinned by TEAM LEWIS's experience in the deep tech ecosystem.

Integrated Work that Unlocks Outcomes:

Market Education & Authority: Brand Strategy, Positioning, PR/Media Relations, and Executive Thought-Leadership programs that turn technical, complex value into easy-to-understand authority in the conversations that shape your category.

Brand Strategy, Positioning, PR/Media Relations, and Executive Thought-Leadership programs that turn technical, complex value into easy-to-understand authority in the conversations that shape your category. Demand Creation & Value: Campaign Strategy, Creative, Content Systems, Social, Web, SEO, ABM and paid amplification that puts one consistent story in front of the right buyers, generates qualified interest and converts it into pipeline.

Campaign Strategy, Creative, Content Systems, Social, Web, SEO, ABM and paid amplification that puts one consistent story in front of the right buyers, generates qualified interest and converts it into pipeline. Proof, Credibility and Advocacy: Executive visibility, customer evidence, partner storytelling, community building and reputation/crisis readiness that backs up your claims, strengthens credibility under scrutiny, and turns customers into advocates.

"AI companies don't have a visibility problem – they have a clarity problem," said Danielle Malvesti, VP Strategy, TEAM LEWIS. "The market is saturated with general AI claims, but buyers are looking for proof, perspective and practical impact. Our AI Practice is built to help companies tell sharper stories, earn trust faster and turn innovation into influence."

The practice debuts with the introduction of the Fog City AI Marketing Collective, an invite-only online community for San Francisco marketers putting AI to work in the real world. Members get weekly news roundups, access to candid peer conversations, and a consistent calendar of local meetups. Approval required; registration only.

To learn more about TEAM LEWIS's AI practice area or sign up for the Fog City AI Marketing Collective, visit here.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS delivers creative campaigns for commercial and community causes. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in London, the agency operates across 27 offices throughout Asia, EMEA and North America. For more information, visit www.teamlewis.com.

Methodology

1 TEAM LEWIS surveyed 1,000 individuals in the US. All respondents were 18 or older, and the sample was census-balanced by age and gender. TEAM LEWIS collected data through an online survey fielded from May 20 – 22, 2026. The survey respondents were independently sourced from Veridata Insights.

SOURCE TEAM LEWIS