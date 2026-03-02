PetSmart and Healthy Paws Announce Discount on Pet Insurance for Treats Rewards® Members

New 10% discount aims to make pet insurance more accessible for pet parents

PHOENIX, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America, and Healthy Paws, a Chubb company (NYSE: CB) and a leading provider of accident and illness pet insurance coverage for dogs and cats, are enhancing their partnership by introducing a 10% discount on new pet insurance policies for Treats Rewards® members in most U.S. states.

This collaboration allows PetSmart customers to explore top-rated pet insurance products backed by industry-leading coverage and service as part of their shopping experience. Treats Rewards® members in most U.S. states can save 10% on eligible Healthy Paws pet insurance policies when enrolling through PetSmart's dedicated referral link. All sign-ups must be completed through this direct link to qualify.

Healthy Paws plan features include:

Mobile claims with rapid reimbursement for covered expenses

Airvet's 24/7 virtual veterinary support for care questions anytime

Comprehensive coverage for new accidents, illnesses, cancer, emergency care and genetic conditions with no payout limits

Empathetic customer-first service

"We're pleased to deepen our relationship with PetSmart by offering even more value to pet parents," said Alex Faynberg, executive vice president and head of Healthy Paws. "Together, we're helping animal lovers protect their pets' health and well-being with coverage they can trust."

Rob Pace, senior vice president of services and president of veterinary health services at PetSmart, added, "As pet parents consider ways to plan for unexpected accidents and illnesses, affordability can play an important role. We're pleased to work with Healthy Paws to introduce a 10% discount that provides added value for pet parents who choose to enroll in coverage. This offering builds on our shared commitment to supporting pets and the families who care for them."

To enroll in Healthy Paws' pet insurance plan with the Treats Rewards® member discount visit: https://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com/?affid=PETSMART.

About the Discount

The 10% premium discount applies to new Healthy Paws pet insurance policies enrolled through PetSmart's referral link by Treats Rewards® members. The 10% discount is available in the United States only and is not available in California, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, New York, Tennessee, and Washington. Eligibility and availability vary by state and are subject to regulatory approval and policy terms. Additional state-specific restrictions may apply.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

About Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws, a Chubb company, is a leading provider of pet health insurance in the United States, dedicated to helping pet parents give their pets the best medical care possible. Founded in 2009, Healthy Paws offers a simple, transparent plan that covers new accidents, illnesses, cancer, emergency care, genetic conditions, and more. With an easy-to-use mobile app, fast claims processing, and a customer-first approach, Healthy Paws delivers a seamless and compassionate experience. As part of Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, Healthy Paws is backed by exceptional financial strength and industry expertise. Healthy Paws pet insurance products are offered through Chubb Insurance Solutions Agency Inc. (CISA) (California license no. 0D12120). Learn more at www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

