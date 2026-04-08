PetSmart's Spring Wellness Essentials Keep Pets Happy & Healthy

From seasonal care to health products, discover everything needed for a healthy spring season

PHOENIX, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, PetSmart is here to help pet parents with everything pets need to stay happy, healthy and thriving. With veterinarian tips, top-rated wellness products and salon services, PetSmart is the one-stop shop for essentials that make spring wellness simple for pet parents.

Shop PetSmart's Spring Essentials collection in stores and online here.

Credit: PetSmart

"Spring offers new adventures for pets and their parents, but it also brings seasonal health challenges," said Matt Byrnes, senior vice president of merchandising at PetSmart. "At PetSmart, we understand that a healthy pet means a happy pet parent, and that's why we're committed to providing trusted products and resources so pets and their parents can make the most of this vibrant season."

It's important for pet parents to be aware of common health challenges their pets may experience during changing seasons as well. To help pets stay healthy this season, Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, of PetSmart Veterinary Services, shares key tips for common springtime concerns:

Got an itch? Treat it early:

Spring brings rising pollen counts and other airborne allergens that can affect pets. Unlike people, pets with seasonal allergies don't always sneeze or sniffle. Instead, they may show signs like redness, hives or irritated skin. If left untreated, these symptoms can lead to ongoing discomfort and restlessness. Pet parents can help manage flare-ups with simple, proactive care, including gentle, hypoallergenic shampoos for dogs and cats, soothing oatmeal wipes in between regular baths, and dietary supplements formulated to support healthy skin and coats.

Prevention is key for ticks and fleas:

Fleas, ticks, and other parasites thrive in warm weather, with peak activity from spring through fall, and are a leading cause of skin irritation in pets. The best defense is early, consistent prevention. Start flea & tick treatments at the beginning of spring and maintain a consistent product application schedule. And don't forget to regularly check pets for ticks, especially after outdoor activities.

Brush, brush, brush:

As pets shed their winter coats, regular brushing and bathing can help manage excess fur, support a healthy coat, and reduce allergens that cling to fur. For many breeds with heavier coats, removing loose undercoat also improves comfort and allows pet parents to get a closer look at the skin underneath. Tools like de-shedding brushes and undercoat rakes can make at-home grooming more effective, while professional grooming services offer a deeper clean between baths.

Don't forget about the ears:

Because pets' ears have less fur coverage, they give pet parents a good window into overall skin health, especially during spring allergy season. Allergens can easily settle on this exposed skin, leading to irritation if left unchecked. Regular use of ear wipes and cleansing drops can help keep ears clean, comfortable, and free of buildup.

When to seek veterinary care:

While these preventative steps can help keep pets healthy during the warmer months, some symptoms require professional attention. If you notice excessive itching, persistent redness, rashes or changes in your pet's behavior, it's important to consult your veterinarian for proper evaluation and care.

Spring savings at PetSmart:

Refresh your pet care routine this spring with help from PetSmart. Pet parents can explore seasonal savings and wellness essentials at PetSmart.com.

Treats Rewards members can unlock exclusive offers including:

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com

SOURCE PetSmart