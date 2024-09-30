PetSmart Announces CEO Transition

J.K. Symancyk to step down, Alan Schnaid EVP & Chief Financial Officer to serve as interim CEO

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart LLC (the "Company" or "PetSmart") today announced that J.K. Symancyk is stepping down from his role as President, Chief Executive Officer and board member, effective immediately. Alan Schnaid, who has served as the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2017, will serve as interim President and Chief Executive Officer until a successor is in place. The Company's Board of Directors has already initiated a CEO search in partnership with a leading executive search firm.

"On behalf of the Board and all of the pet-passionate associates at PetSmart, I want to thank J.K. for his meaningful contributions to the Company over the last six years," said Raymond Svider, chairman of the Board of Directors. "J.K. led the company through significant growth, including during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Svider added, "PetSmart is the leading pet specialty retailer offering a compelling assortment of products and services along with a convenient omni-channel experience for pet parents. Alan has been instrumental in building our strategy and we're confident in his ability to continue to carry it out as we search for a new CEO to lead PetSmart into the future."

Prior to PetSmart, Schnaid served as Chief Financial Officer of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc. where he was responsible for the global finance, accounting, tax, treasury, planning, risk management and investor relations functions. He spent more than 22 years with Starwood in various finance roles, including Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Earlier in his career, he worked for several accounting firms. Alan also serves on the board of CommLoan, Inc., a company that provides a marketplace for lenders and borrowers in the commercial real estate space.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

SOURCE PetSmart