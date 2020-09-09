PetSmart® Announces Partnership with DoorDash to Offer Same-Day Delivery

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, the leading pet specialty retailer, is making it even easier and faster for Fido to get his favorite dog food. Starting this week, PetSmart will offer on-demand delivery service across more than 1,400 of its store locations nationwide, powered exclusively through DoorDash, the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform.

Through PetSmart's partnership with DoorDash Drive—its fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business—PetSmart stores will now be able to provide on-demand, same day delivery fulfilled by DoorDash. Shoppers can place their orders for same-day delivery on PetSmart.com now and via the PetSmart mobile app later this week. These new options give pet parents even more convenient ways to stock up on their favorite essentials.

"We understand that our customers need many different shopping options during this time, so ensuring they can make those purchases however they need is important to us," Will Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of PetSmart said. "We're pleased to partner with DoorDash, together providing pet parents with an even more accessible shopping experience."

"The pandemic has pulled the future forward for retail, where changes that once might have taken three years have instead happened in three months," Casey North, Vice President of DoorDash Drive said. "We're thrilled to partner with PetSmart, marking our entry into the pet retail space, to power their store-to-door delivery experience and provide pet owners with the animal essentials they need on demand."

In addition to offering customers a wide selection of products and unique pet services like training, pet grooming, boarding, Doggie Day Camp and in-store pet adoptions, PetSmart also offers thousands of products online. From pet food, toys and treats to Halloween costumes, habitats and supplements, pet parents can find everything they need for the lifetime care of their pets on petsmart.com.

Customers can try same day delivery of their PetSmart orders for free through September 20, 2020. * PetSmart delivery will be contactless, enabling the Dasher to leave the order in a safe, secure location designated by the customer.

For more information about PetSmart deliveries via DoorDash, visit petsmart.com.

*Terms and conditions apply. See petsmart.com for details.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

